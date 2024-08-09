Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The therapeutic drug monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $2.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising incidence of chronic diseases, drug safety concerns, pharmacogenomics integration, increasing drug development, regulatory emphasis on precision medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in oncology, rise in personalized medicine practices, global increase in aging population, expanded point-of-care testing, growing pharmaceutical r&d expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

The rise in organ transplant surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the therapeutic drug monitoring market. Organ transplantation is a surgical process that transfers an organ from one individual (the donor) to another. The TDM of immunosuppressive medicines has been recognized as an effective method in managing patients undergoing solid organ transplantation. TDM optimization may result in avoiding toxic or insufficiently low-dose therapy that might result in organ rejection.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sekisui Medical Co.

Major companies operating in the therapeutic drug monitoring market are focused on developing testing solutions such as Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) solutions to address the need for timely decision-making. A Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) solution refers to a medical diagnostic approach that allows for rapid testing and analysis of patient samples.

Segments:

1) By Product: Consumables, Equipment, Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography And Detectors

2) By Technology: Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-Ms, Lc-Ms, Gc-Ms

3) By Class Of Drug: Antiepileptic Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs, Psychoactive Drugs, Other Drugs

4) By End-user: Hospital Laboratories, Commercial and Private Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the therapeutic drug monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Definition

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is a clinical procedure in which a patient's bloodstream is continuously monitored for the concentration of a specific medicine to ensure that their dose regimens are functioning effectively. It is used to monitor pharmaceuticals for which target concentrations are difficult to monitor, medications with significant pharmacokinetic variability, medications with established therapeutic and negative side effects, and medications with narrow therapeutic ranges.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on therapeutic drug monitoring market size, therapeutic drug monitoring market drivers and trends, therapeutic drug monitoring market major players, therapeutic drug monitoring competitors' revenues, therapeutic drug monitoring market positioning, and therapeutic drug monitoring market growth across geographies. The therapeutic drug monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

