The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theantiviral & antimicrobial coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.47 billion in 2023 to $4.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to long-term durability, global pandemics, industry adoption, hospital-acquired infections (hais), consumer demand, increased hygiene awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

Theantiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare investments, pandemic preparedness, stringent hygiene standards, industry expansion, rise in infectious diseases.

Growth Driver Of TheAntiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market. Infectious diseases refer to illnesses caused by microorganisms or parasites that enter the body, multiply, and cause an infection. Some infectious diseases may be contagious or non-contagious. Antiviral and antimicrobial coatings have been developed to inhibit the spread of infectious diseases on contaminated surfaces. Peptides and nanomaterials have been used to create antimicrobial coatings with antiviral properties to curb infectious bacteria and viruses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in Theantiviral & antimicrobial coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Lonza Group AG, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market. Major companies operating in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Type: Antimicrobial Coatings, Antiviral Coatings

2) By Material: Silver, Organic Materials, Copper, Aluminum, Silicon Dioxide

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Aerosol

4) By Application: Healthcare, Building And Construction, Food And Beverage, Packaging, Automotive, Protective Clothing, Air And Water Treatment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global antiviral and antimicrobial coatings market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market Definition

Antiviral and antimicrobial coatings refer to the materials that can be applied to surfaces to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. Antiviral coatings are specifically designed to inactivate viruses, while antimicrobial coatings can target a broader range of microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi.

The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market size, the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market drivers and trends, the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market major players, the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings competitors' revenues, the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market positioning, and the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market growth across geographies. the antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

