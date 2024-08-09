Role-based Access Control Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.43 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.6%

Role-based Access Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role-based access control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.63 billion in 2023 to $10.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance requirements, rise in cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, industry-specific security standards, increased complexity of it environments..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The role-based access control market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cloud computing adoption, iot proliferation, global remote work trends, focus on zero-trust security models, integration with identity management solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Role-based Access Control Market

The increase in demand for working from home is expected to propel the growth of the role-based access control market going forward. Work from home is a concept where an individual can do their duties from home using tools, resources, and policies that their employer has approved. Role-based access control helps people working remotely with increased security, better compliance, and improved productivity.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the role-based access control market include Amazon Web Services Inc., BeyondTrust Corporation, ForgeRock Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, JumpCloud Inc.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the role-based access control market. Major companies operating in the role-based access control market are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Model Type: Core RBAC, Hierarchical RBAC, Constrained RBAC

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Communications, Healthcare, Government And Defense, Retail And Ecommerce, Education, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global role-based access control market size in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the role-based access control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Role-based Access Control Market Definition

Role-based access control (RBAC) refers to a system that grants access and authorizes certain actions based on a user's position within the system. It is used to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorized access, modification, addition, or deletion.

Role-based Access Control Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Role-based Access Control Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on role-based access control market size, role-based access control market drivers and trends, role-based access control market major players, role-based access control competitors' revenues, role-based access control market positioning, and role-based access control market growth across geographies. The role-based access control market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

