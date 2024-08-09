Telecom Tower Global Market 2024 To Reach $92.05 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.6%

Telecom Tower Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom tower market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $52.6 billion in 2023 to $59.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing mobile data usag, telecom infrastructure sharing practices, government initiatives, carrier competition and network densification, urbanization and population growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The telecom tower market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $92.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to edge computing expansion, iot and smart city infrastructure, rural connectivity initiatives, densification for network capacity, transition to open ran architecture.

Growth Driver Of The Telecom Tower Market

The increased usage of mobile communication is expected to propel the growth of the telecom tower market going forward. Mobile communication refers to communication using technology that allows communication through mobile phones, portable smartphones, and tablet computers with others in different locations. Telecom towers, such as mobile phone towers, have electronic equipment and antennas that send and receive signals, allowing wireless communication for mobile phones over long distances.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the telecom tower market include China Tower Co. Ltd., American Tower Corp., Indus Tower Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp., SBA Communication Corp., AT&T Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom tower market. Major companies operating in the telecom tower market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type of Tower: Lattice Tower, Guyed Tower, Monopole Towers, Stealth Towers, Other Types

2) By Fuel Type: Renewable, Non-Renewable

3) By Installation: Rooftop, Ground-Based

4) By Ownership: Operator-Owned, Joint Venture, Private-Owned, Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Captive

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the telecom tower market in 2023. The regions covered in the telecom tower market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Telecom Tower Market Definition

A telecom tower is a freestanding mast, pole, free-standing tower, or other structure designed and primarily used for a public utility to support wireless telecommunications facility antennas. The telecom tower is outfitted with electrical equipment and antennas for transmitting and receiving signals to and from cell phones.

