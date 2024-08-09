Uterine Fibroids Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The uterine fibroids treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.67 billion in 2023 to $4.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of uterine fibroids, advancements in diagnostic techniques, rising awareness and education, impact on quality of life, evolution of minimally invasive procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The uterine fibroids treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in non-invasive treatment, increasing emphasis on fertility preservation, rise in minimally invasive techniques, personalized medicine approaches, collaborative research and development.

Growth Driver Of The Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market

The high prevalence of uterine fibroids among women is expected to propel the growth of the uterine fibroids treatment market going forward. Uterine fibroids refer to non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and can cause symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel. Uterine fibroids treatment treats fibroids by blocking the production of estrogen and progesterone and stopping menstruation and improving anemia.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the uterine fibroids treatment market include Gynesonics Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the uterine fibroid treatment market. Companies operating in the uterine fibroid treatment market are adopting innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids, Pedunculated Fibroids

2) By Treatment Type: Hormone Therapy, Androgens, Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Antagonists, Uterine Artery Embolization, Myomectomy, Hysterectomy

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the uterine fibroids treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the uterine fibroids treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Market Definition

Uterine fibroids treatment refers to treatment procedures related to uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and can cause symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel.

