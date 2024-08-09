Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,937 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze

AZERBAIJAN, August 9 - 09 August 2024, 01:33

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze.

The post reads: "Hurrah! Our next victory! Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov has won a bronze medal! I sincerely congratulate our athlete! I would like to thank all the winners for the joy they brought to the Azerbaijani fans!"

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more