First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze.
The post reads: "Hurrah! Our next victory! Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov has won a bronze medal! I sincerely congratulate our athlete! I would like to thank all the winners for the joy they brought to the Azerbaijani fans!"
