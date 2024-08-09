Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market 2024 To Reach $198.69 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $144.17 billion in 2023 to $153.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the emergence of portable electronics, advancements in electric vehicles (EVs), increasing renewable energy integration, consumer electronics boom, government initiatives, and incentives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $198.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth in the electric vehicle market, energy transition and storage, industry 40 and IoT integration, continued innovation, and energy storage for grid applications.

Growth Driver Of The Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Increasing the sales of electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) refers to a vehicle with an electric motor that can take power from a battery and can be charged from an external source. Rechargeable poly lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles as a fuel source for running due to their higher energy density, lightweight, and safety as they do not use a liquid electrolyte.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., 3M, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Motorola Solutions Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market. Major companies operating in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market are focusing on developing new innovative polymer materials to improve polymer electrolyte function in the batteries.

Segments:

1) By Component: Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic Solution, Other Components

2) By Structure: Cylindrical, Prismatic

3) By Application: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Power, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market in 2023. The regions covered in the rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rechargeable Poly Lithium-Ion Battery Market Definition

The rechargeable poly lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery that uses lithium as one of its electrodes and solid polymer as its electrolyte as in lithium-ion batteries. These batteries have a larger energy density and can be charged and discharged several times before losing their ability to hold a charge. It is commonly used in mobile devices, power banks, laptops, small media players, and other wireless gadgets.

