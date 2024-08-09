Transgenic Seeds Global Market 2024 To Reach $81.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.7%

Transgenic Seeds Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Transgenic Seeds Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transgenic seeds market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.02 billion in 2023 to $50.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased construction activities, awareness towards environmental impact, government regulations, increase in outdoor events, advancements in turf management..

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The transgenic seeds market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $81.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change challenges, growing trend of sustainable landscaping, expansion of sports infrastructure, rise in recreational spaces, urban greening initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Transgenic Seeds Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10399&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Transgenic Seeds Market

Increasing agricultural productivity is expected to propel the growth of the transgenic seed market going forward. Agricultural productivity refers to the measure of the market value of the crop yield of an agricultural production system that uses inputs such as land, labor, capital, and other resources to produce yield. Transgenic seeds are primarily used in agricultural production to grow more food with fewer resources. The use of transgenic seed technology to increase yield and reduce the use of agricultural land, leading to increased profits for farmers boost the transgenic seed market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transgenic-seeds-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the transgenic seeds market include BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Syngenta AG, Vilmorin And Cie SA, Bayer AG, The Monsanto Company, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the transgenic seed market. Major companies operating in the transgenic seed market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Farmland, Green House

2) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance, Insect- Resistance, Other Traits

3) By Crop: Maize, Cotton, Rice, Soybean, Canola, Other Crops

4) By End -User: Insect Resistance, Herbicide Tolerance, Virus Resistance, Altered Oil Composition, Delayed Fruit Ripening, Male Sterility And Restorer System

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the transgenic seeds market in 2023. The regions covered in the transgenic seeds market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Transgenic Seeds Market Definition

Transgenic seed, also known as genetically modified seed, refers to a seed from plant whose genetic composition has been altered through techniques other than those used in conventional plant breeding to produce seed that contains chosen genes from other plants. It is used to create plants with desired features and higher yields.

Transgenic Seeds Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transgenic Seeds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transgenic seeds market size, transgenic seeds market drivers and trends, transgenic seeds market major players, transgenic seeds competitors' revenues, transgenic seeds market positioning, and transgenic seeds market growth across geographies. The transgenic seeds market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Commercial Seeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-seeds-global-market-report

Forage Seeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forage-seeds-global-market-report

Hybrid Seeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-seeds-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293