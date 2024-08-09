Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Global Market 2024 To Reach $48.7 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic leather/artificial leather market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $33.25 billion in 2023 to $36.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in texturing, durability and versatility, cost efficiency, fashion and design trends, automotive sector demand.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The synthetic leather/artificial leather market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to environmental sustainability, fashion industry trends, demand in automotive sector, innovative applications, customization and adaptability.

Growth Driver Of The Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Market

The rapid expansion of the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the synthetic leather/artificial leather market in the coming years. The automotive sector, often known as the automobile industry, is concerned with the creation, advancement, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles. Artificial leather's adaptability, affordability, and capacity to provide a luxurious appearance and feel without utilizing materials sourced from animals propel its utilization in automobiles.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the synthetic leather/artificial leather market include H. R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Alfatex Italia SRL, Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd., San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the synthetic leather/artificial leather market. Major companies operating in the synthetic leather/artificial leather market are focusing on developing innovative artificial leather to increase their application in various fields.

Segments:

1) By Type: Polyurethane (PU)-Based, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)-Based, Bio-Based

2) By Grade: High-Grade, Mid-Grade

3) By Application: Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing, Bags, Purses And Wallets

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the synthetic leather/artificial leather market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global synthetic leather/artificial leather market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the synthetic leather/artificial leather market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Market Definition

Synthetic leather/artificial leather is a petroleum-based substitute for genuine leather. It is soft and resistant to abrasions, cuts, and water.

Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Synthetic Leather/Artificial Leather Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on synthetic leather/artificial leather market size, synthetic leather/artificial leather market drivers and trends, synthetic leather/artificial leather market major players, synthetic leather/artificial leather competitors' revenues, synthetic leather/artificial leather market positioning, and synthetic leather/artificial leather market growth across geographies. The synthetic leather/artificial leather market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

