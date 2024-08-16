Submit Release
Dr. Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist, Seeing Patients at Modern Heart & Vascular's Office in Humble, TX

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joshua Quinones, a pediatric cardiologist, is seeing patients at Modern Heart and Vascular's office in Humble, TX.

The office is located at 18980 W Memorial Drive (Suite 100), Humble, TX. Dr. Quinones will be there on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr. Quinones aims to provide the best pediatric cardiac care while allowing children to live the highest quality of life. He believes every decision we make as a team, whether through reassurance or intervention, should be for the patient. Every child deserves the chance to be healthy. Therefore, we are passionate about preventative care through a patient-centered multi-system approach to ensure the best outcomes.

Dr. Quinones earned his medical degree, completed his pediatric residency at Albany Medical College, and had his pediatric cardiology fellowship at UT Health's Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. He recently completed a year as a pediatric cardiology instructor at Texas Children's Hospital.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).

