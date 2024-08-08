Justice Department Announces That It Will Provide Technical Assistance to the Boston Police Department under COPS Office’s Collaborative Reform Initiative

The Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced it will engage with the Boston Police Department (BPD) through the COPS Office Collaborative Reform Initiative’s Critical Response program.

The COPS Office, in conjunction with the National Policing Institute (a Critical Response provider), will provide a review and assessment of operations within BPD’s Human Resources section to determine whether processes and structures within this area can be adapted to increase operational efficiencies and effectiveness.

“We applaud the Boston Police Department for requesting this review,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “We know that agencies that are transparent about the work that they do and how they do it increase their ability to build public trust and advance public safety.”

“The COPS Office has been able to see first-hand the positive changes that agencies undergo when they commit to the type of assistance offered under our Critical Response program,” said Director Hugh T. Clements, Jr. of the COPS Office. “And that commitment, in turn, has a big impact on public trust.”

The Collaborative Reform Initiative encompasses three programs offering expert services to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies: the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, Critical Response, and Organizational Assessment programs (complete details of these programs can be found at cops.usdoj.gov/collaborativereform). Managed out of the COPS Office, this continuum of services is designed to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve; improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness; enhance officer safety and wellness; build agencies’ capacity for organizational learning and self-improvement; and promote community policing practices nationwide.

The Critical Response program is designed to provide targeted technical assistance (TA) to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies experiencing high-profile events, major incidents, or sensitive issues of varying need. Critical Response is highly customizable by providing flexible assistance to law enforcement agencies that have recently experienced a critical incident or identified an issue of significant community concern in their department’s operations. The TA generally falls into three categories: (1) immediate delivery of TA to address a pressing and acute need, (2) data analysis, and (3) after-action reviews to understand and learn from law enforcement and public safety responses to critical incidents or issues.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. The only Justice Department agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been the cornerstone of the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance. Through the years, the COPS Office has become the go-to organization for law enforcement agencies across the country and continues to listen to the field and provide the resources that are needed to reduce crime and build trust between law enforcement and the communities served. The COPS Office has been appropriated more than $20 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of approximately 138,000 officers.