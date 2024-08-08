Former West Virginia Corrections Officers Plead Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Charges in Connection with Death of Inmate

Two former corrections officers from the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today for their respective roles in an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate, identified by the initials Q.B., on March 1, 2022. Ashley Toney and Jacob Boothe each pleaded guilty to violating inmate Q.B.’s civil rights by failing to intervene to protect Q.B. from being physically assaulted by other correctional officers.

According to their plea agreements, Toney and Boothe each acknowledged that they separately responded to a call for officer assistance after Q.B. tried to push past another correctional officer and leave his assigned pod. After Toney and Boothe arrived, officers restrained and handcuffed Q.B. Toney, Boothe and other officers then escorted Q.B. to an interview room, where Toney and Boothe watched as other officers struck and injured Q.B. while he was restrained, handcuffed and posed no threat to anyone. Toney and Boothe each admitted that officers struck and injured Q.B. in the interview room in order to punish him for attempting to leave his assigned pod. Toney and Boothe each further admitted that they each knew that officers could not use unreasonable force to punish inmates, including pretrial detainees, and that officers had a duty to intervene to stop other officers from using such unreasonable force.

In her plea agreement, Toney further admitted knowing that the interview room to which officers brought Q.B. was a “blind spot” at the jail — meaning, there were no surveillance cameras to record what happened inside the room. Toney was aware that officers would bring inmates, including pretrial detainees, who had engaged in misconduct to “blind spots” in the jail, where the officers could use unreasonable force without video evidence that would result in accountability for the misconduct.

In addition, in plea documents, Toney admitted that to help officers escape liability, she knowingly provided false information during the ensuing investigation of Q.B.’s death. Toney also intentionally failed to report officers’ unreasonable use of force against Q.B. to state investigators inquiring into Q.B.’s injuries and death, and she conspired with officers to instruct fellow officers to give false information to investigators.

Toney and Boothe were among six former correctional officers indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2023. Trial for the remaining four defendants is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Two other defendants had separately pleaded guilty in connection with Q.B.’s death. On Nov. 2, 2023, former Southern Regional Jail officers Steven Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman each pleaded guilty to conspiring with other officers to use unreasonable force against Q.B.

Toney and Boothe each pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Sentencing hearings are scheduled for Nov. 4. According to their respective plea agreements, Toney and Boothe each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Kevin P. Rojek of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is investigating the case.

Deputy Chief Christine M. Siscaretti and Trial Attorney Tenette Smith of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Deputy Criminal Chief Monica Coleman for the Southern District of West Virginia are prosecuting the case.