Southern California Dental Offices and Former Owners Pay $6.3M to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loans

West Coast Dental Administrative Services LLC (formerly West Coast Dental Services Inc.), which operates a network of dental offices in Southern California, and its founders and former owners, Drs. Soleyman Cohen-Sedgh, Farid Pakravan and Farhad Manavi, have paid $6.3 million to resolve allegations that they knowingly violated the False Claims Act in connection with seven improper loans that West Coast Dental Services Inc. (West Coast Dental) and affiliated dental offices received under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Additionally, City Real Estate Holdings Inc., a real estate investment company owned by Dr. Manavi, has paid an additional $35,149.82 to resolve its potential liability under the False Claims Act in connection with a separate PPP loan.

The PPP, an emergency loan program established by Congress in March 2020 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered by the Small Business Administration, was intended to support small businesses struggling to pay employees and other business expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether an applicant qualified for a PPP loan as a small business depended on various factors, including the type of business operated by the borrower and the number of employees of both the borrower and its corporate affiliates. In 2021, Congress offered a second round of forgivable loans through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act. Under PPP rules, second draw loans were strictly limited to businesses with 300 employees or less. When applying for PPP loans and loan forgiveness, borrowers were required to certify the truthfulness and accuracy of all information provided in their loan applications.

The United States alleged that West Coast Dental and six of its affiliated dental practices received seven improper second draw PPP loans and subsequent forgiveness of these loans based on false certifications that the companies qualified for the loans even though they were ineligible because the dental practices collectively employed more than 300 individuals. The United States further alleged that West Coast Dental and its affiliates failed to disclose common ownership of the affiliated dental offices in their separate PPP applications. The United States also alleged that City Real Estate Holdings Inc., which received a PPP loan, was ineligible to receive the loan under PPP rules, because it is a passive business operated for investment purposes. City Real Estate Holdings Inc. sought and received forgiveness of its total loan amount.

“PPP loans were intended to support small businesses facing difficult economic times due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department will continue to hold borrowers who improperly received and sought forgiveness of PPP loans accountable for their actions.”

“Companies such as these that depleted crucial pandemic-assistance funding will be held accountable under the False Claims Act,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California. “This resolution evidences our office’s earnest commitment to ensure that companies act with the utmost integrity and compunction.”

“This settlement sends a signal to wrongdoers that evidence of improper conduct will be brought to light,” said Special Agent in Charge Weston King for Small Business Administration’s Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG)’s Western Region. “Our office will remain relentless in the pursuit of those who seek to exploit SBA’s vital pandemic response programs. I want to thank the U.S. Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners for their exceptional efforts and collaboration in pursuit of justice.”

The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the qui tam or whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by Relator LLC, a limited liability corporation formed by California attorneys Anoush Hakimi and Peter Shahriari. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery. The qui tam case is captioned U.S. ex rel. Relator LLC v. West Coast Dental Services Inc., et al., CV 22-3812-MCS (MARx) (C.D. Cal.). Relator LLC will receive approximately $507,000 as its share of the total settlement.

The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, with assistance from the Small Business Administration’s Office of General Counsel and Office of the Inspector General.

Trial Attorney Allie Pang of the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack D. Ross for the Central District of California handled the matter, with the assistance of Paralegal Heather Beckler, Investigator Maria Marsh, and Auditor John Powers for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Special Agent Samuel Huynh of SBA-OIG also provided investigative assistance.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Justice Department in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. The task force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international actors committing civil and criminal fraud and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts. For more information on the department’s response to the pandemic, please visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud affecting COVID-19 government relief programs can be reported by visiting the webpage of the Civil Division’s Fraud Section, which can be found here. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can also report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.