U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Michelle Fischbach for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Michelle Fischbach to represent Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America. 

"Representative Michelle Fischbach has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Midwest Region Vice President John Kirchner. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Rep. Fischbach and support her candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all." 

"I am thankful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement of my campaign,” said Rep. Fischbach. “Entrepreneurs and businesses keep our main streets alive and our country strong. I will continue to fight for pro-growth policies that benefit all Minnesotans."

