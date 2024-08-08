Boil advisory lifted for City of Granger

DES MOINES-- The boil advisory issued on Aug. 6 for the City of Granger has been lifted.
The advisory was issued for the city following a water pressure loss at their water towers. Repairs have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria.
