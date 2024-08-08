Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,344 in the last 365 days.

Boil advisory lifted for City of Granger

DES MOINES-- The boil advisory issued on Aug. 6 for the City of Granger has been lifted.

The advisory was issued for the city following a water pressure loss at their water towers. Repairs have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria. 

You just read:

Boil advisory lifted for City of Granger

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more