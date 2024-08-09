JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE UNITES WITH NFL'S MARSHALL FAULK TO BRING THE TRUTH ABOUT DRUGS TO XXXIII SUMMER OLYMPICS

Marshall Faulk Presents Jackie Joyner-Kersee Donation on Behalf of FDN For A Drug Free World Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Marshall Faulk & FDN For A Drug Free World Volunteers

PARIS, FRANCE, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful collaboration, The Foundation for a Drug-Free World and Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee join forces to champion drug-free athletes at the XXXIII Olympics. Two Legends of the arena: Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Marshall Faulk lead the charge in this crucial initiative, working together to support a clean and fair playing field for all competitors in US Track & Field.

Drug use and abuse is a global crisis affecting an estimated 296 million people. This epidemic, fueled by substances like cannabis, opioids, and cocaine, demands urgent attention. France exemplifies the crisis, with a staggering 68.7% increase in cocaine abuse cases over the past year and a threefold surge in cocaine-related emergency room visits since 2010. To counter this alarming trend, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World is distributing one million Truth About Drugs booklets across France during the Olympic Games, aiming to prevent drug use through education.

Legendary Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, hailed as the Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century, boasts an impressive World Record, winning a total of six Olympic medals: three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in the heptathlon and long jump events.

On a mission to end drug abuse internationally, NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, 2000 NFL MVP, and Foundation for a Drug-Free World Spokesperson Marshall Faulk flew to Paris this week to present a symbolic check to Ms. Joyner and her foundation, equaling her record-breaking 7,291 heptathlon points.

"I am so appreciative of the support of Marshall Faulk and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World for such a generous donation. I have been a drug free athlete my entire life and highly encourage youth and others to shy away from drug usage as well. Throughout my career I've seen the devastating effects of drugs and addiction; thus, I choose to promote a healthier lifestyle" said Ms. Joyner-Kersee.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, committed to providing a safe and enriching environment for local youth, stands as a beacon of hope in East St. Louis. Overcoming challenges and breaking boundaries, the foundation ensures that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their circumstances.

"I am humbled to support the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, an organization that has transformed the lives of East St. Louis youth," remarked Marshall Faulk in Paris. "From global acclaim to a profound local impact, Jackie Joyner-Kersee continues to inspire us all. It is an honor to stand by her side as a friend and fellow drug-free athlete."

Visit www.drugfreeworld.org for more information about our mission.

https://we.tl/t-TJYD7bYyjn

About

Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Born in 1962, in East St. Louis, IL, Jackie came from very humble beginnings but despite the at times, very strained conditions she describes her early home life as being full of love, principle and discipline.

These ingrained values have served Jackie well both on and off the field through her life. She has been described by the sports media as one of the warmest, most even-tempered, grace- filled persons in all of athletics.

One of four children to Mary and Alfred Joyner, Jackie's older brother Al went on to become an Olympic Champion triple jumper and married Florence Griffith (Joyner), a five time Olympic medalist. In 1986 she married her longtime coach, Bob Kersee.

Jackie is the author of both A Kind of Grace (1997), her autobiography, and A Woman's Place is Everywhere. She is an active professional speaker and is widely considered one of the most inspiring motivational speakers in all of sports. Jackie speaks on topics of athletics, business success, living with the limitations of medical issues, nutrition, women's issue and youth advocacy.

Marshall Faulk is a former American football running back who played in the National Football League for 13 seasons, notably with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He excelled in college football at San Diego State, earning the distinction of a two-time consensus All-American.

Selected as the second overall pick by the Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft, Faulk spent five seasons with the team before transitioning to the Rams for his final eight seasons. Faulk was a key member of the "Greatest Show on Turf," the moniker given to the St. Louis Rams team that made two Super Bowl appearances, clinching victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

In 2000, Faulk was honored as the NFL's Most Valuable Player. He stands among the elite few in NFL history to achieve both 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards, with a unique milestone of 12,000 rushing yards and 6,000 receiving yards.

Following his playing career, Faulk served as an analyst for various programs on the NFL Network until December 2017.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017, Faulk's legacy as a versatile and accomplished player remains indelible in the annals of football history.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (drugfreeworld.org) is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through a worldwide network of volunteers millions of drug prevention booklets have been distributed and tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.



