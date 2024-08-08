District Encourages Residents to Prepare for Impacts of Tropical Storm Debby

(Washington, DC) – In anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby’s impacts on the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center to ensure city services are well-coordinated between District, regional, and federal partners.

The National Weather Service reports Tropical Storm Debby will bring periods of heavy rain and possibly damaging winds to the District beginning the evening of Thursday, August 8 through the evening of Friday, August 9. NWS estimates the District could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain, downed trees, possible flash and coastal flooding, and favorable conditions for tornadoes.

Residents are reminded that you should never drive, bike, or walk through flood waters. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your vehicle, look out for flooding in low lying areas, at bridges, and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle.

Residents can seek shelter at low-barrier homeless shelters, which operate 24/7. The Downtown Day Services Center, located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, and the 801 East Day Center, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will both operate with extended hours through the weekend. The Downtown Day Services Center will be open on Friday, August 9 from 9 am until 7 pm and Saturday, August 10 from 10 am until 5 pm. The 801 East Day Center will be open on Friday, August 9 from 9:30 am until 7 pm; Saturday, August 10 from 9:30 am until 7 pm; and on Sunday, August 11 from 9:30 am until 7 pm.

To prepare for the impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, residents and business owners are encouraged to:

Sign up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov and follow AlertDC on X @AlertDC.

Track weather forecasts from the National Weather Service for up-to-date information on the storm timing and location.

Keep your devices charged.

Clean out gutters and drains.

Secure or move inside any loose furniture or other items.

Call 311 to report downed trees.

Install protection or move items out of any areas that typically flood.

Ensure you know where insurance and other important numbers are located (and take pictures of important documents like your insurance cards).

Check on neighbors who may require assistance if it is safe to do so. This includes individuals with infants, children as well as older adults, people with disabilities and others who may need help.

If you have a water emergency or a sewer backup, immediately report it to DC Water’s Water and Sewer Emergency Line by calling (202) 612-3400.

Residents can report clogged or blocked storm drains, or any other issues related to water and sewer service, to DC Water’s Emergency Command Center is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by phone at (202) 612-3400, or through their online report a problem platform.

Keep yourself safe during flooding

Stay off the roads: emergency workers will be assisting people in flooded areas.

Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.

Stay out of floodwater. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as human and animal waste, dangerous debris, contaminates that can lead to illness, or wild or stray animals.

Stay safe after the storm

Treat all downed power lines as if they’re live. Do not touch, drive over, or try to move downed power lines. Report downed power lines to 311.

Do not touch, drive over, or try to move downed power lines. Report downed power lines to 311. If your home has flood water inside or around it, don’t walk or wade in it. The water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Never attempt to turn off power or operate circuit breakers while standing in water.

Be careful when cleaning up. Wear protective clothing, including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, work gloves and sturdy thick-soled shoes. Do not try to remove heavy debris by yourself. Use an appropriate mask if cleaning mold or other debris. People with asthma and other lung conditions and/or immune suppression should not enter buildings with indoor water leaks or mold growth that can be seen or smelled. Children should not take part in disaster cleanup work.

Use a generator correctly and safely. Keep generators dry and position them outdoors and well away from any structure. Using a generator incorrectly can lead to dangerous situations, including carbon monoxide poisoning from engine exhaust. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get fresh air right away.

Filing a Claim After Storm Damage

If your property suffered damage during a storm, you may plan to file an insurance claim.

Before calling your insurance company:

Have your policy number and a copy of your policy ready.

Document the damage – take photographs or video of the damage before clean-up and repairs.

After documentation, take steps to prevent further damage to your property.

Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the property.

Save all related receipts, including those from temporary repairs.

During calls with your insurance company:

Ask what documents, forms, and data you need to file the claim.

Keep a diary of conversations with the insurance company and your agent.

Be certain to give the company all the information it needs.

If there is a disagreement about the claim, ask the company for the specific language in the policy in question and determine why you and the company interpret your policy differently.

If you believe you are being treated unfairly, contact DISB at [email protected] or call (202) 442-7849 between 8:15 am and 5 pm.

Reporting and cleaning up downed trees

How do I remove a storm-damaged tree?

Public space: Contact 311 to report downed trees and any related sidewalk repair.

Private space: Property owners are responsible for removing fallen trees on their own property. Please reach out to a private contractor and contact your homeowners insurer. As noted below DDOT may be able to mitigate safety hazards.

What is a public space tree?

Trees between the curb and the sidewalk of a street, and at DC parks, schools, and other DC-owned properties.

Trees on federal parkland are the responsibility of the National Park Service.

What is a private space tree?

Trees growing from behind the sidewalk and in private yards.

Most trees adjacent to alleys originate from private property.

What if the tree or limb is a risk to the public?

DDOT clears fallen trees and limbs from roadways and sidewalks and those that block alleys.

During an emergency, DDOT will clear, in this order: all major roads, minor roads, alleys and walkways.

Trees originating from private property are the homeowners' responsibility. However, if a private property tree poses an immediate risk to the public, such as broken branches, limbs, or fallen trees, contact 311 with the tree's location. The area will be inspected by an arborist and it will be determined if the hazard can be mitigated.

How do I dispose of limbs and other tree debris on my property?

Public Space Trees: Contact 311 to submit a tree inspection request.

Private Space Trees: Cut and tie branches and limbs on your private property into bundles no more than 4 inches thick and 6 feet long and do one of the following: Place them in your trash can for your regular trash collection. Contact 311 to schedule a yard waste collection request from DPW. Do not place yard waste in the public space. Bring branches and limbs (no tree stumps) to the Ft. Totten Transfer Station (4900 John McCormack Road NE) 10 am.-2 pm. Tuesday- Friday and 7 am - 2 pm on Saturday. Call a private hauler for removal.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR)

The following events, previously scheduled for Thursday, August 8, have been canceled:

Play in the Park at Oxon Run

Outdoor Movie at Potomac Gardens

Jazz in the Park at Chuck Brown Park/Langdon Park

Football practice

Additionally, all DPR grass fields are closed on Thursday, August 8 and will be closed on Friday, August 9 if it continues to rain. Synthetic fields remain open.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos