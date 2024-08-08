The Dan Bongino Show Podcast Audience Numbers Surge

July Audio Downloads Increase 40% Over June



Podcast Hits High Marks Across Ranking Charts

Rumble Views Up 25% Over June

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that The Dan Bongino Show podcast saw a surge in growth in July 2024. Listeners turned to Bongino for his expertise and insight as a former United States Secret Service agent following the assassination attempt against former President Donald J. Trump just prior to the Republican National Convention. The show delivered increases in both month-over-month audio and video downloads and rose in the podcasts trackers as well. For the last two weeks of July, The Dan Bongino Show experienced a significant increase in downloads over the previous month, launching the podcast to higher positions across all major ranking charts.

Key Facts:

The total number of downloads for The Dan Bongino Show podcast for the month of July 2024 was 16,382,838, which represents a 40% increase over June, at 11,680,939 (per Megaphone).

The surge of interest in The Dan Bongino Show propelled him to number 2 Overall on the Apple Podcasts Charts on July 18 and number 1 in the News category from July 15-30.

On The Podcast Charts by Spotify: The Dan Bongino Show rose to the number 3 position overall between July 19-22 and number 2 in News from July 19-25.

In the last two weeks of July, the average download per episode was approximately 30% higher than the previous month.

On Rumble, the total numbers of raw video views of The Dan Bongino Show podcast in July was 42,656,001. This represents a 51% increase over June (28,182,009).



About The Dan Bongino Show

The Dan Bongino Show podcast is a perennial Top Ten in Apple’s News category ranking and has seen well over 200 million downloads so far this year. In addition, the show has been downloaded more than 350 million times on Rumble and was one of the most requested podcasts on Alexa devices this year. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes the show. A new episode drops each weekday on most podcast platforms as well as on Rumble with video.

In addition to hosting The Dan Bongino Show podcast on the Cumulus Podcast Network, Bongino hosts his syndicated live radio program “The Dan Bongino Show” on Westwood One. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on 340 stations in the U.S.

Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as an NYPD officer from 1995 to 1999. He is also a best-selling author and a commentator, providing expertise on international security and political strategy for many media outlets ranging from cable television to digital platforms. Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the City University of New York.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of more than 9,800 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, CBS Sports Radio, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit westwoodone.com.

Contact: kglover@westwoodone.com