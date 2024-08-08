Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 08/08/2024

DES MOINES – The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting August 20. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Iowa DNR Building, Walnut Woods Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines.

The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter meeting ID 484-733-354, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Water Supply Water Use and Allocation Annual Permit Fee

Contract Decisions: Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District - Iowa Underserved Farmer and Farm Community Subaward Polk County Conservation Board - Easter Lake Watershed Improvements 2025-2027

Contract Amendments: Stantec Consulting Services Inc.- Program Management and Communication, Outreach, and Mitigation Strategies - Floodplain Mapping Services AECOM Technical Services and AtkinsRealis, USA, Inc. - Floodplain Mapping Services The University of Northern Iowa GeoTree Center - GIS Services Stearns, Conrad and Schmidt Consulting Engineers, Inc. - Sustainable Materials Management - Vision for Iowa Initiative



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Mark Stutsman, chair, Hills; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, secretary, Huxley; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Jim Christensen, Linn Grove; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.