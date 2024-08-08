Submit Release
Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

         
For the periods ended June 30, Three months  Six months 
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
         
Net revenue $ 64,164   $ 61,833   $ 126,661   $ 116,326
Operating earnings   14,333     17,038     26,651     28,278
Net gains (losses)   (39,161 )   (3,736 )   (26,424 )   14,398
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations   (22,730 )   11,532     (1,289 )   36,784
Net earnings from discontinued operations   --     --     --     554,933
Net earnings (loss)   (22,730 )   11,532     (1,289 )   591,717
         
         
EBITDA (1) $ 21,376   $ 23,199   $ 40,282   $ 40,570
Adjusted cash flow from operations (1)   14,740     15,903     29,949     34,000
         
         
Attributable to shareholders:        
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (23,137 ) $ 11,145   $ (1,970 ) $ 36,069
Net earnings (loss)   (23,137 )   11,145     (1,970 )   498,748
EBITDA (1)   20,688     22,303     39,013     38,698
Adjusted cash flow from operations (1)   13,853     14,967     28,540     32,080
Per share amounts (diluted):        
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ 0.45   $ (0.08 ) $ 1.48
Net earnings (loss)   (0.99 )   0.45     (0.08 )   19.45
EBITDA (1)   0.89     0.89     1.67     1.54
Adjusted cash flow from operations (1)   0.59     0.60     1.22     1.28
         
         


       
As at 2024 2023 2023
($ in millions, except per share amounts) June 30 December 31 June 30
       
Assets under management $ 54,689 $ 54,694 $ 52,754
Assets under advisement   3,939   4,080   3,773
       
Total Client Assets   58,628   58,774   56,527
       
       
Shareholders' equity $ 1,223 $ 1,241 $ 1,213
Securities   1,130   1,318   1,274
Per share amounts (diluted):      
Shareholders' equity (1) $ 49.34 $ 49.39 $ 47.63
Securities (1)   45.61   52.44   50.05
       
       

The Company is reporting Total Clients Assets of $58.6 billion as at June 30, 2024, which include assets under management (“AUM”) and assets under advisement (“AUA”). This is a slight decrease from $58.8 billion as at December 31, 2023, and a 4% increase from $56.5 billion reported as at June 30, 2023.

The Company’s Operating earnings were $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million from $17.0 million in the same quarter in the prior year. EBITDA(1) $21.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $23.2 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

Net revenue for the current quarter was $64.2 million, a 4% increase from $61.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year. Operating expenses were 11% higher in the current quarter at $49.8 million, compared to $44.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase reflects the Company’s continued strategic investments in technology enhancements.

Net losses in the current quarter were $39.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year, which largely reflect the changes in fair values of Guardian’s Securities portfolio, mainly as a result of net losses from Guardian’s investment in Bank of Montreal common shares.

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was $(23.1) million in the current quarter, compared to $11.1 in the comparative period, mainly as a result of net losses from Guardian’s Securities portfolio.

Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $13.9 million, compared to $15.0 million in the comparative period.

During the current quarter, the Company returned to shareholders $9.1 million in dividends and $8.0 million in share buybacks.  

The Company’s Shareholders’ equity as at June 30, 2024 was $1,223 million, or $49.34 per share(1), compared to $1,241 million, or $49.39 per share(1) as at December 31, 2023. The Company’s Securities as at June 30, 2024 had a fair value of $1,130 million, or $45.61 per share(1), compared to $1,318 million, or $52.44 per share(1) as at December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors is pleased to have declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 2, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Sterling Capital Management LLC (“Sterling”), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment management firm. On closing, the Company paid US$68.9 million, based on a US $70 million base-purchase price, net of various estimated adjustments, including estimated net working capital. These estimated adjustments are subject to true-ups over a period of up to 150 days from Closing. All existing employees of Sterling, including its senior executive team, have continued their employment under the new ownership.

The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.

                 
  Jun 30,
2024		 Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2023		 Sep 30,
2023		 Jun 30,
2023		 Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022
                 
                 
As at ($ in millions)                
Assets under management $ 54,689   $ 57,276 $ 54,694 $ 52,310   $ 52,754   $ 52,261 $ 49,587 $ 47,814  
Assets under advisement   3,939     4,040   4,080   3,905     3,773     4,065   3,716   3,788  
Total Client Assets   58,628     61,316   58,774   56,215     56,527     56,326   53,303   51,602  
                 
For the three months ended ($ in thousands)            
Net revenue $ 64,164   $ 62,497 $ 62,245 $ 62,611   $ 61,833   $ 54,493 $ 50,681 $ 48,434  
Operating earnings   14,333     12,318   13,097   18,474     17,038     11,240   8,790   10,419  
Net gains (losses)   (39,161 )   12,737   60,747   (17,358 )   (3,736 )   18,134   18,225   (21,148 )
Net earnings (losses) from continuing operations   (22,730 )   21,441   68,048   (2,270 )   11,532     24,852   25,249   (11,582 )
Net earnings from discontinued operations   --     --   --   --     --     554,933   6,386   5,034  
Net earnings (losses)   (22,730 )   21,441   68,048   (2,270 )   11,532     579,785   31,635   (6,548 )
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders   (23,137 )   21,167   67,087   (2,506 )   11,145     24,524   24,679   (11,780 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders   (23,137 )   21,167   67,087   (2,506 )   11,145     487,203   29,961   (7,608 )
                 
                 
Per share amounts (in $)                
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders    
Basic $ (0.99 ) $ 0.90 $ 2.85 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47   $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ (0.49 )
Diluted   (0.99 )   0.86   2.68   (0.11 )   0.45     1.00   0.96   (0.49 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders:            
Basic $ (0.99 ) $ 0.90 $ 2.85 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.47   $ 20.27 $ 1.24 $ (0.31 )
Diluted   (0.99 )   0.86   2.68   (0.11 )   0.45     18.79   1.16   (0.31 )
                 
Dividends paid $ 0.37   $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34   $ 0.34   $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24  
                 
                 
As at                
Shareholders' equity ($ in millions) $ 1,223   $ 1,255 $ 1,241 $ 1,201   $ 1,213   $ 1,242 $ 768 $ 743  
Per share amounts (in $)                
Basic $ 52.59   $ 53.69 $ 52.87 $ 50.90   $ 51.11   $ 52.42 $ 31.84 $ 30.82  
Diluted   49.34     50.30   49.39   47.54     47.63     48.73   29.43   28.88  
                 
Total Class A and Common shares outstanding(shares in thousands)   24,959     25,136   25,230   25,408     25,609     26,113   26,246   26,246  
                 

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. It also manages a proprietary portfolio of securities. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact:  
   
Donald Yi   George Mavroudis
Chief Financial Officer President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 350-3136   (416) 364-8341
   
Investor Relations: investorrelations@guardiancapital.com.  
   

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, such as COVID 19, military conflicts in various parts of the world, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

(1) Non IFRS Measures
The Company's management uses EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flows from operations, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, and stock-based compensation expenses, net gains or losses and net earnings from discontinued operations. EBITDA attributable shareholders as EBITDA less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and cash flows from discontinued operations. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders as Adjusted cash flow from operations less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. A reconciliation between these measures and the most comparable IFRS measures are as follows:

         
For the periods ended June 30, Three months
 		Six months
($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Net earnings (loss) $ (22,730 ) $ 11,532   $ (1,289 ) $ 591,717  
Add (deduct):        
Net earnings from discontinued operations   --     --     --     (554,933 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   (2,098 )   1,770     1,516     5,892  
Net (gains) losses   39,161     3,736     26,424     (14,398 )
Stock-based compensation   1,058     921     1,924     1,837  
Interest expense   2,629     2,053     5,078     3,982  
Amortization   3,356     3,187     6,629     6,473  
EBITDA   21,376     23,199     40,282     40,570  
Less attributable to non-controlling interests in continuing operations   (688 )   (896 )   (1,269 )   (1,872 )
EBITDA attributable to shareholders $ 20,688   $ 22,303   $ 39,013   $ 38,698  
         


         
For the periods ended June 30, Three months  Six months
($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Net cash from operating activities $ 14,873   $ 14,882   $ 6,466   $ 25,069  
Add (deduct):        
Net cash from operating activities, discontinued operations   --     --     --     (10,087 )
Net change in non-cash working capital items   (133 )   1,021     23,483     9,305  
Net change in non-cash working capital items, discontinued operations   --     --     --     9,713  
Adjusted cash flow from operations   14,740     15,903     29,949     34,000  
Less attributable to non-controlling interests, continuing operations   (887 )   (936 )   (1,409 )   (1,920 )
Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders $ 13,853   $ 14,967   $ 28,540   $ 32,080  
         

The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities per share are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis.    


