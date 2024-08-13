AI-Powered App BestInterest Offers Lifeline to Struggling Co-Parents Amidst Rising Conflict

BestInterest: A co-parenting app that helps families navigate the complexities of shared custody. A mother and her children walk hand-in-hand towards a promising future, their silhouettes painted against a breathtaking sunset.

I’m a father, and my hope is that by offering this safe and effective communication platform to co-parents, we will create a positive impact on the lives of millions of children across the world.” — Sol Kennedy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern families face unprecedented challenges, with co-parenting often a source of significant stress. High conflict divorces are on the rise, fueled largely by social media, stress brought on by the pandemic, and a rise in 50-50 custody arrangements. BestInterest emerges as a beacon of hope, offering an innovative solution to these challenges. Launching on Wednesday September 18th, this AI-powered app is designed to transform modern co-parenting for the better.

Dr. Ramani Durvasula, renowned psychologist and New York Times Bestselling author with over 1.7 million followers, has endorsed BestInterest, stating, “The innovative approach of BestInterest in managing co parenting communication is nothing short of revolutionary,” she shares. “It equips parents with a unique tool to maintain constructive interactions, provides feedback, and helps reduce the emotional toll of high-conflict relationships.”

The co-parenting landscape has become increasingly fraught with tension, emotional turmoil, and legal battles. BestInterest offers a safe, effective, and AI-powered alternative for co-parents to communicate harmoniously.

Key features of the BestInterest app include:

- AI-Powered Filtering: Intelligent technology that removes negativity and focuses communication on children's needs.

- One-Sided Use: Parents can benefit from the app even if their ex refuses to participate.

- Court-Ready Documentation: Provides a secure record of all communications for legal purposes.

- Expert Guidance: Incorporates psychological insights to coach users through healthier communication.

- Reduces conflict: By coaching parents to communicate more clearly, BestInterest reduces conflict and can prevent conflict escalation

“Our mission is to empower parents to prioritize their children’s well-being while reducing conflict and stress,” said Sol Kennedy, ex-Googler and Founder of BestInterest. “I’m a father, and my hope is that by offering this safe and effective communication platform to co-parents, we will create a positive impact on the lives of millions of children across the world.”

About BestInterest: We are a team committed to making a positive impact in the lives of families. Our mission is to create a platform that not only simplifies the complexities of managing family dynamics but also strengthens the bonds between family members, especially in co-parenting situations – all using the power of artificial intelligence.

