Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the second quarter and year-to-date of 2024.



Recent Highlights:

Second quarter revenue from Continuing Operations of $4.1 million grew 172% year-over-year, from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.



Operating expenses for continuing operations were $2.2 million, a reduction of 47% compared to the same period last year.



Recorded $2.9 million in gain on sale of business, an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.



Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $13.3 million as of June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 172% compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was negative 8% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to negative 67% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating expenses for continuing operations on a GAAP basis were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and net loss per share was $0.01 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.7 million, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million and a net loss per share of $0.15 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.0 million for the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $13.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations

Loss on discontinued operations was $0.6 million for second quarter of 2024, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year.

Outlook

Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.

About Acutus

Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Chad Hollister

Acutus Medical, Inc.

investors@acutus.com

Acutus Medical, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,327 $ 19,170 Marketable securities, short-term — 3,233 Restricted cash, short-term — 7,030 Accounts receivable 9,235 11,353 Inventory 5,213 4,278 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 507 678 Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3) 175 510 Total current assets 28,457 46,252 Property and equipment, net 808 825 Right-of-use assets, net 2,831 3,189 Other assets 94 94 Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3) 3,284 3,600 Total assets $ 35,474 $ 53,960 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,683 2,761 Accrued liabilities 1,609 2,887 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 886 718 Long-term debt, current portion 7,055 1,864 Warrant liability 128 409 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3) 1,017 10,303 Total current liabilities 12,378 18,942 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,771 3,243 Long-term debt 25,130 32,654 Total liabilities 40,279 54,839 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of the preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,775,630 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 598,542 599,935 Accumulated deficit (602,511 ) (599,977 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (866 ) (866 ) Total stockholders' deficit (4,805 ) (879 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 35,474 $ 53,960





Acutus Medical, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Revenue $ 4,127 $ 1,515 $ 7,752 $ 2,757 Cost of products sold 4,470 2,527 8,125 4,638 Gross profit (loss) (343 ) (1,012 ) (373 ) (1,881 ) Operating expenses (income): Research and development — 917 — 1,855 Selling, general and administrative 2,225 3,280 5,562 7,752 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (77 ) — 123 Gain on sale of business (2,869 ) (2,072 ) (5,661 ) (3,279 ) Total operating expenses (income) (644 ) 2,048 (99 ) 6,451 Gain (loss) from operations 301 (3,060 ) (274 ) (8,332 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 564 (604 ) 281 842 Interest income 207 824 488 1,676 Interest expense (1,510 ) (1,395 ) (2,988 ) (2,701 ) Other revenue 76 — 76 — Total other expense, net (663 ) (1,175 ) (2,143 ) (183 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (362 ) (4,235 ) (2,417 ) (8,515 ) Net loss from continuing operations (362 ) (4,235 ) (2,417 ) (8,515 ) Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations before taxes (552 ) (14,111 ) (107 ) (26,146 ) Income tax expense - discontinued operations — — (10 ) — Net loss from discontinued operations (552 ) (14,111 ) (117 ) (26,146 ) Net loss $ (914 ) $ (18,346 ) $ (2,534 ) $ (34,661 ) Other comprehensive loss Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities — (8 ) — 4 Foreign currency translation adjustment — (85 ) — (26 ) Comprehensive loss $ (914 ) $ (18,439 ) $ (2,534 ) $ (34,683 ) Net loss earnings per share, basic & diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.02 ) $ (0.49 ) $ — $ (0.90 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 29,721,542 29,039,732 29,727,872 28,902,808



