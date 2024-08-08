Submit Release
Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the second quarter and year-to-date of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Second quarter revenue from Continuing Operations of $4.1 million grew 172% year-over-year, from $1.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating expenses for continuing operations were $2.2 million, a reduction of 47% compared to the same period last year.
  • Recorded $2.9 million in gain on sale of business, an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $13.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenue from Continuing Operations was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 172% compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was negative 8% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to negative 67% for the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating expenses for continuing operations on a GAAP basis were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 and net loss per share was $0.01 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.7 million, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million and a net loss per share of $0.15 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.0 million for the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $13.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations
Loss on discontinued operations was $0.6 million for second quarter of 2024, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year.

Outlook
Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.  

About Acutus
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Chad Hollister
Acutus Medical, Inc.
investors@acutus.com

Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  June 30, 
2024 		  December 31, 
2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,327     $ 19,170  
Marketable securities, short-term         3,233  
Restricted cash, short-term         7,030  
Accounts receivable   9,235       11,353  
Inventory   5,213       4,278  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   507       678  
Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)   175       510  
Total current assets   28,457       46,252  
       
Property and equipment, net   808       825  
Right-of-use assets, net   2,831       3,189  
Other assets   94       94  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)   3,284       3,600  
Total assets $ 35,474     $ 53,960  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable   1,683       2,761  
Accrued liabilities   1,609       2,887  
Operating lease liabilities, short-term   886       718  
Long-term debt, current portion   7,055       1,864  
Warrant liability   128       409  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3)   1,017       10,303  
Total current liabilities   12,378       18,942  
       
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   2,771       3,243  
Long-term debt   25,130       32,654  
Total liabilities   40,279       54,839  
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
       
Stockholders' deficit      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of the preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,775,630 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   30       29  
Additional paid-in capital   598,542       599,935  
Accumulated deficit   (602,511 )     (599,977 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (866 )     (866 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (4,805 )     (879 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 35,474     $ 53,960  
               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
Revenue $ 4,127     $ 1,515     $ 7,752     $ 2,757  
Cost of products sold   4,470       2,527       8,125       4,638  
Gross profit (loss)   (343 )     (1,012 )     (373 )     (1,881 )
               
Operating expenses (income):              
Research and development         917             1,855  
Selling, general and administrative   2,225       3,280       5,562       7,752  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         (77 )           123  
Gain on sale of business   (2,869 )     (2,072 )     (5,661 )     (3,279 )
Total operating expenses (income)   (644 )     2,048       (99 )     6,451  
Gain (loss) from operations   301       (3,060 )     (274 )     (8,332 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Change in fair value of warrant liability   564       (604 )     281       842  
Interest income   207       824       488       1,676  
Interest expense   (1,510 )     (1,395 )     (2,988 )     (2,701 )
Other revenue   76             76        
Total other expense, net   (663 )     (1,175 )     (2,143 )     (183 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (362 )     (4,235 )     (2,417 )     (8,515 )
Net loss from continuing operations   (362 )     (4,235 )     (2,417 )     (8,515 )
Discontinued operations:              
Loss from discontinued operations before taxes   (552 )     (14,111 )     (107 )     (26,146 )
Income tax expense - discontinued operations               (10 )      
Net loss from discontinued operations   (552 )     (14,111 )     (117 )     (26,146 )
Net loss $ (914 )   $ (18,346 )   $ (2,534 )   $ (34,661 )
               
Other comprehensive loss              
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities         (8 )           4  
Foreign currency translation adjustment         (85 )           (26 )
Comprehensive loss $ (914 )   $ (18,439 )   $ (2,534 )   $ (34,683 )
               
Net loss earnings per share, basic & diluted:              
Loss from continuing operations $ (0.01 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.29 )
Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.02 )   $ (0.49 )   $     $ (0.90 )
Net loss per common share $ (0.03 )   $ (0.63 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (1.20 )
               
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   29,721,542       29,039,732       29,727,872       28,902,808  
                               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024
   2023
(in thousands) (unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (2,534 )   $ (34,661 )
Less: (Gain) loss from discontinued operations   117       26,146  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation expense   162       231  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   331       1,022  
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net   (28 )     (1,037 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   292       212  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   358       339  
Gain on sale of business, net   (5,661 )     (3,279 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (281 )     (842 )
Loss on disposal of property and equipment         515  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         123  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (2,322 )     (1,046 )
Inventory   (935 )     (1,474 )
Employer retention credit receivable         4,703  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   182       126  
Accounts payable   (1,078 )     (210 )
Accrued liabilities   (1,453 )     (1,629 )
Operating lease liabilities   (304 )     (277 )
Other long-term liabilities         8  
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations   (13,154 )     (11,030 )
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations   (10,750 )     (20,067 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (23,904 )     (31,097 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from sale of business   10,276       17,000  
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities         (33,880 )
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities   500        
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities   2,750       48,250  
Purchases of property and equipment   (143 )     (777 )
Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations   13,383       30,593  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations   316       (207 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   13,699       30,386  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of debt   (2,625 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options         4  
Repurchase of common shares to pay employee withholding taxes         (23 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan         25  
Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations   (2,625 )     6  
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations   (41 )     (240 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,666 )     (234 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (2 )     (346 )
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (12,873 )     (1,291 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period   26,200       31,348  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 13,327     $ 30,057  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest   2,561       2,458  
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:      
Accounts receivable from sale of business $ (5,836 )   $ 3,381  
Change in unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities $     $ (4 )
Change in unpaid purchases of property and equipment $     $ (54 )

