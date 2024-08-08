Dave Wilson, “giant” of the NUJ whose case was a major victory for trade unions, has died

His brave and principled stand ended in victory at the European Court of Human Rights in 2002 and the verdict resonates today.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “Dave was a giant of the NUJ whose bravery and determination in standing up for core freedoms and workplace rights was appreciated by journalists throughout the union but also workers across the trade union movement. When the Daily Mail withdrew its recognition with the agreement with the NUJ in 1989 and issued personal contracts with a bribe for anyone who signed up before the agreement was due to end, Dave stuck to his principles and challenged this clear violation of his rights.

“It was a battle that ended in victory at the European Court of Human Rights in 2002 and a verdict that still resonates today. A 12-year fight takes guts and stamina, but having put his head above the parapet to stand up to blatant union-busting Dave dealt with the stresses and strains involved with typical humour and resilience. He’ll always be a hero to his many friends and comrades throughout the NUJ and the wider movement and will be much missed by us all.”

Lord Hendy QC said: “I had the great honour to be asked by the NUJ to represent Dave Wilson in the battle against derecognition across the print industry, part of Thatcher's onslaught against trade unionism in 1980s and 90s.

“Dave, a sub-editor at the Daily Mail, was penalised in 1990 by being refused a pay rise for refusing his contractual right to be represented there by the NUJ.

“So began an 11-year roller coaster. In the employment tribunal we won in 1991, lost in the Employment Appeal Tribunal in 1992, won again in the Court of Appeal in 1994 but lost in the House of Lords (forerunner of the Supreme Court) in 1995. We took the case to the European Court of Human Rights where after a seven-year wait, we finally won in 2002 – the first trade union case ever to win there.

“Throughout Dave was patient, determined, fearless, full of humour and, at every stage, armed with a list of 10 points to be included in counsel's submissions. The European Court judgment was a ground breaker and tens of millions of workers across Europe are in his debt.

“He will be much missed - though I'm not too sure how crucial those lists of points were.”

John Fray said: “Dave I remember being so strong and committed when he battled for his trade union rights right up to the European courts. It was a long struggle, but Dave with John Foster never faltered it was a very important victory against trade union workplace victimisation. The NUJ really did punch above its weight that day. Condolences to his family.”

Dave Wilson, supported by the NUJ, was involved in this epic battle when challenging the Dail Mail, where he worked as a sub-editor, after being denied a pay rise for refusing to sign a contract preventing him from being represented by a union. He took his case all the way to the European court, with dockworkers involved in a similar dispute. The court ruled he had the right to be treated equally to staff who were not union members.

Dave died, aged 70, after a short illness with his family at his side.

Return to listing