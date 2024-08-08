Rhode Islanders Reminded About Health Risks of Open Wounds and Coastal Waters

RHODE ISLAND, August 8 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reminds residents to be aware of the potential dangers of Vibrio bacteria if they have an open wound and enter salt water or brackish water, which is a mixture of salt water and fresh water. Open wounds include recent cuts and scrapes, recent surgery sites, and recent piercings and tattoos.

The exposure of open wounds to salt water or brackish water can lead to dangerous infections from bacteria, such as Vibrio. Vibrio are different types of bacteria that normally live in warm seawater or brackish water. They can be found in higher concentrations in warmer months, from May to October.

RIDOH is issuing this reminder after identifying a fatal case of vibriosis (which is an infection with Vibrio) in a Rhode Island resident this month, caused by the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus. Infections with Vibrio vulnificus are very rare, and they are much more serious for people with existing, underlying health issues. In severe cases, wounds infected with Vibrio vulnificus can lead to sepsis and can be life-threatening.

"While Vibrio is rare, it is important for anyone at risk to take precautions while spending time in or around brackish water or salt water when the weather is warm," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Stay out of the water and take precautions if you have a break in the skin or open wound, particularly if you are at higher risk for serious illness."

In addition to infections resulting from wound exposures, people can also become infected with Vibrio after consuming raw or undercooked seafood. Cases can range from mild to severe and rarely result in death. Vibriosis can cause symptoms including vomiting, watery and bloody diarrhea, fever, and headache.

Before this case, Rhode Island's last reported cases of Vibrio vulnificus occurred in 2017. Vibrio vulnificus bacteria thrive in warmer waters, and the geographic range is expanding with rising sea temperatures. As coastal water temperatures increase, Vibrio vulnificus infections are expected to become more common. Last summer, the CDC issued a press release describing an increase in severe Vibrio vulnificus cases in the Eastern United States. Cases were identified in North Carolina, New York, and Connecticut in 2023. Vibrio vulnificus can be relatively common in marine environments, including salt water and brackish water.

Anyone can get vibriosis, but individuals with certain medical conditions or who are taking certain medications are at an increased risk of infection and complications. They include:

- Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV or thalassemia;

- Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of disease;

- Taking medication to decrease stomach acid levels;

- Having undergone recent stomach surgery.

RIDOH recommends the following to keep yourself safe from Vibrio:

- If you have an open wound or cut, avoid salt and brackish water. If you get a cut while you are in the water, leave the water immediately.

- If your open wounds and cuts could come in contact with salt water, brackish water, or raw or undercooked seafood, cover them completely with a waterproof bandage.

- Wash open wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and clean, running water after they come in contact with salt water, brackish water, or drippings from raw or undercooked seafood.

- If you are immunocompromised, cook raw oysters and other shellfish before eating.

- Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.

- Seek medical attention right away for infected wounds.

If you have signs and symptoms of infection, be sure to tell your healthcare professional, if:

You have an open wound that might have come in contact with coastal water (including salt or brackish water), or raw or undercooked seafood or its drippings.

You recently ate raw or undercooked seafood, especially oysters.

For more information on Vibrio, visit CDC's website. For Rhode Island enteric disease data from 2018-2022, including vibriosis, please see RIDOH's enteric disease data dashboard.