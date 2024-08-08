Submit Release
East Bay convict’s murder verdict, death sentence overturned due to juror discrimination

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced in April that she was putting all 35 of her county’s death sentences on hold to review evidence that prosecutors had dismissed prospective jurors who were Black or Jewish in the belief that they would be less likely to vote for the death penalty. On Tuesday, Price told reporters that such bias had occurred in Curtis Lee Ervin’s trial in 1991.

