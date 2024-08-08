nuEra Cannabis Launches Alchemy Ratio Gummies – Where Magic Meets Science

The new product line offers a tailored cannabinoid blend designed for functional benefits beyond the typical THC experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra , Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary chain, is excited to announce the launch of its new Alchemy Ratio line of products – including both gummies & vape cartridges. This innovative product line is crafted to provide consumers with a more balanced and medicinal cannabis experience, delivering targeted relief through a precise blend of cannabinoids. The Alchemy Ratio products have already garnered rave reviews from consumers who praise their effectiveness in producing desired results without the typical "high" associated with THC-dominant products.



The Alchemical Power of Cannabinoids

Alchemy Ratio products are formulated to deliver functional benefits by combining various cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, CBC, and CBG, each known for their unique medicinal properties:

CBD (Cannabidiol) is renowned for its pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects.

CBG (Cannabigerol) aids in reducing inflammation and offers pain relief.

(Cannabigerol) aids in reducing inflammation and offers pain relief. CBC (Cannabichromene) promotes brain health by supporting neurogenesis.

(Cannabichromene) promotes brain health by supporting neurogenesis. CBN (Cannabinol) is recognized for its sedative effects, making it an effective sleep aid.

These cannabinoids are meticulously blended to provide specific benefits:

Dragon Fruit - Balance (8 CBD:1 THC): Ideal for all-day use with mild psychoactivity.

(8 CBD:1 THC): Ideal for all-day use with mild psychoactivity. Black Raspberry - Dream Potion (5 CBN:1 THC): Perfect for enhancing sleep quality.

(5 CBN:1 THC): Perfect for enhancing sleep quality. Orange Pineapple - Healing (20 CBD:1 THC): Extra strength for high CBD seekers.

(20 CBD:1 THC): Extra strength for high CBD seekers. Watermelon Mint - Calming (3CBD:2THC:1CBN): A blend for mind & body relaxation.

(3CBD:2THC:1CBN): A blend for mind & body relaxation. Cranberry Lime - Pain Relief (3 CBD:2 THC:1 CBG): Targeted relief for inflammation.

(3 CBD:2 THC:1 CBG): Targeted relief for inflammation. Root Beer - Enlightenment (1 CBC:1 THC): Designed to enhance brain function & mood.





Consumer Praise

Consumers have been quick to praise the Alchemy Ratio products, highlighting their ability to deliver a balanced experience that aligns with individual needs. One user stated, “The Dragon Fruit Balance gummies give me the relief I need without feeling overly high. It's the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis throughout the day.” Another added, “The Black Raspberry Dream Potion has become my go-to for a restful night’s sleep. It’s the best sleep aid I’ve found.”

“Our Alchemy Ratio line is a game-changer for those seeking a more functional and medicinal approach to cannabis,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra . “We are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets the needs of our diverse customer base but also enhances their overall well-being, in two of our customers’ favorite formats – gummies and vapes.”





Alchemy Ratio products are now available at all nuEra locations across Illinois:

Consumers can also explore the full range of Alchemy products and learn more about their benefits by visiting nuEra's website . Stay Magical, Illinois!

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is a leading Illinois cannabis company, offering a wide selection of premium products backed by expert knowledge and exceptional customer service. With multiple locations across the state, as well as integrated cultivation & manufacturing, nuEra is dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience for all its customers. For more information, visit nueracannabis.com.

For further information, or media inquiries please contact: nuEra Media Relations Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing jrapino@nueracannabis.com