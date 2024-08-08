iLearningEngines Announces Date to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 13

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “ILE”) a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.



iLearningEngines will also host a conference call and webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available on iLearningEngines’ Investor Relations website, https://investors.ilearningengines.com/, via its “Events & Presentations” page. Please use the following registration link to access the call by phone. A replay of the webcast also will be available for a limited time at https://investors.ilearningengines.com/.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance.

Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

