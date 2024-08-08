STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results

Fourth Fiscal Quarter earnings per share $2.39 vs $0.69 loss, an improvement driven by customer price increases and higher sales

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) is a market leader of a comprehensive range of "Smart" Vehicle Power Access and Electronic and Security Solutions, serving the global automotive industry.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Diluted earnings per share of $2.39 versus $0.69 loss last year

Gross Margins expanded to 13.0% compared with 9.3% last year

Revenues increased by 8.2%, driven by pricing increases and new product sales



STRATTEC President and CEO Jennifer Slater said, “The financial performance of the business continued due to improved pricing, and new product introductions which are expanding STRATTEC’s offerings to our customers. We will continue to focus on addressing persistent cost challenges and the opportunities we have to optimize our working capital and a strong balance sheet.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Net Sales $ 143,055 $ 132,219 $ 537,766 $ 492,946 Gross Profit $ 18,567 $ 12,268 $ 65,468 $ 42,152 Gross Margin 13.0 % 9.3 % 12.2 % 8.6 % Operating Expenses $ 8,876 $ 10,975 $ 47,654 $ 48,241 Operating Income (Loss) from Operations $ 9,691 $ 1,293 $ 17,814 $ (6,089 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 9,620 $ (2,700 ) $ 16,313 $ (6,670 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 2.39 $ (0.69 ) $ 4.07 $ (1.70 )

Fourth Quarter Financial Overview

Revenue growth was driven by $6.9 million of price increases to our major customers and $3.9 million of higher sales associated with the launch of new product programs, the latter representing a 3.0% growth in sales from prior year. The growth in new product sales primarily stems from additional content of our latch and power access product lines on a major truck platform.

Gross margin improvement was primarily driven by pricing increases, higher sales and lower raw material costs. Offsetting those positive trends was primarily $2.1 million of wage increases due to a mandatory Mexican minimum wage-increase, $1.7 million for increase in the company’s annual incentive bonus plan, $1.2 million higher prices paid to certain suppliers, $1.1 million of higher warranty costs, $1.0 million of increased freight costs primarily related to the launch of new programs, and $660,000 of unfavorable U.S. dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate effects.

Operating expenses decreased by $2.1 million primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in customer billings for the reimbursement of development costs, offset by a $1.1 increase in the company’s annual incentive bonus plan. Other Income was $2.0 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million last year due to foreign currency transaction gains in the current year and losses in the prior year. Net Income was $9.6 million compared to a loss of $2.7 million last year. Fully diluted earnings per share were $2.39 compared with a loss of $0.69 last year.

Full Year Financial Overview

Full year revenue growth of $44.8 million was primarily driven by $32.7 million of customer pricing of which $9.7 million relates to one-time retroactive pricing that is not expected to recur in the future. Total gross margins improved by $23.3 million due to customer pricing, higher sales, lower raw material costs and salaried staff reductions and production efficiencies in Mexico, offset primarily by $5.7 million of higher prices paid to key suppliers, $8.5 million of unfavorable exchange rate impact between the U.S. dollar and the Mexican peso, $6.6 million of mandatory Mexican minimum wage increases and $4.1 million of higher shipping costs, primarily attributable to expediting associated with new product launches. Operating expenses were $587,000 lower due to $3.4 million increase in customer billings for the reimbursement of engineering development costs offset primarily by $1.0 million in one-time charges associated with the transition of the Chief Executive Officer position and $1.9 million of annual incentive bonus expense. Net Income was $16.3 million compared to a loss of $6.7 million last year. Fully diluted earnings per share were $4.07 compared with a loss of $1.70 last year.

Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents on hand totaled $25.4 million. Total debt as of June 30, 2024 was $13.0 million, which was all held by the ADAC-STRATTEC LLC joint venture.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, operating cash flow was $19.4 million, compared to the prior year quarter operating cash flow of $2.6 million. The operating cash flow for the current quarter was driven by improved operating performance and a reduction in net working capital. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $3.7 million, compared with $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, power tailgate systems for trucks, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers as cooperating partners of the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customer product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reactions to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the continuing effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, matters adversely impacting the timing and availability of component parts and raw materials needed for the production of our products and the products of our customers and fluctuations in our costs of operation (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Dennis Bowe

Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

414-247-3399

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Results of Operations

(In Thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Net Sales $ 143,055 $ 132,219 $ 537,766 $ 492,946 Cost of Goods Sold 124,488 119,951 472,298 450,794 Gross Profit 18,567 12,268 65,468 42,152 Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 8,876 10,975 47,654 48,241 Income (Loss) from Operations 9,691 1,293 17,814 (6,089 ) Interest Expense (239 ) (369 ) (900 ) (960 ) Investment Income 235 - 572 - Other Income (Expense), net 1,958 (1,089 ) 2,717 (619 ) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest 11,645 (165 ) 20,203 (7,668 ) Provision for Income Taxes 1,578 2,919 3,775 1,281 Net Income (Loss) 10,067 (3,084 ) 16,428 (8,949 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 447 (384 ) 115 (2,279 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ 9,620 $ (2,700 ) $ 16,313 $ (6,670 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ 2.41 $ (0.69 ) $ 4.10 $ (1.70 ) Diluted $ 2.39 $ (0.69 ) $ 4.07 $ (1.70 ) Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,988 3,928 3,975 3,921 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 4,027 3,928 4,004 3,921 Other Capital Expenditures $ 3,723 $ 3,646 $ 9,788 $ 17,370 Depreciation $ 3,773 $ 4,340 $ 16,547 $ 17,485





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 25,410 $ 20,571 Receivables, net 99,297 89,811 Inventories, net 81,649 77,597 Customer Tooling in Progress, net 22,173 20,800 Value Added Tax Recoverable 19,684 7,912 Other Current Assets 5,601 9,091 Total Current Assets 253,814 225,782 Other Long-term Assets 24,291 20,702 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 86,184 94,446 $ 364,289 $ 340,930 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 54,911 $ 57,927 Value Added Tax Payable 9,970 6,499 Other 53,407 44,560 Total Current Liabilities 118,288 108,986 Accrued Pension and Postretirement Obligations 2,429 2,363 Borrowings Under Credit Facility - Long-Term 13,000 13,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 4,957 5,557 Shareholders' Equity 351,712 334,683 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (15,689 ) (14,194 ) Less: Treasury Stock (135,478 ) (135,526 ) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders' Equity 200,545 184,963 Non-Controlling Interest 25,070 26,061 Total Shareholders' Equity 225,615 211,024 $ 364,289 $ 340,930



