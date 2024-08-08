Construction to Start on Affordable, Accessible Homes for Individuals with Brain Injuries in Swift Current

CANADA, August 8 - Released on August 8, 2024

Four individuals in Swift Current with brain injuries will soon have access to newly constructed, safe and affordable housing thanks to a joint investment from the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

MLA for Swift Current and Health Minister Everett Hindley, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from Prairie Pioneers Independent Housing to turn sod for the construction of four one-bedroom homes, built as two duplexes.

To meet the needs of individuals with brain injuries, each duplex has two one-bedroom units with small yards in a quiet setting. Funding of $828,114 is being provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2025.

"We are making it a priority to ensure that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own," Federal Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said on behalf of Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser. "Projects like this one here in Swift Current will provide homes to those who need them the most. These individuals face significant barriers to housing, and it is crucial that we address the unique needs of all Saskatchewanians. I am proud to share in today's announcement as we work with all our partners to achieve our goals through the National Housing Strategy."

"These four new homes will provide affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities in their home community," Saskatchewan Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "Investments like this provide safe and supported living spaces that inspire dignity and security."

Quick facts:

Canada's NHS is a 10-year, $82 plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

