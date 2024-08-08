Governor Newsom welcomes new CEO of California High-Speed Rail

“This is a once in a lifetime project that has the attention of the nation,” said incoming CEO Ian Choudri. “I look forward to joining the ranks of the dedicated employees at the Authority, rolling up my sleeves and working collectively to make our mark on high-speed rail in California. Let’s keep building and get this done.”

Choudri’s experience covers all facets of high-speed rail development, including initial planning, stakeholder management, feasibility studies, construction, operations and maintenance.

Choudri currently serves as Senior Vice President at HNTB Corporation, an American-based infrastructure design firm that has extensive experience working on federal and state-level transportation infrastructure projects and systems.

In his current capacity, Choudri serves as a national strategic advisor to multiple rail, transit and transportation agencies that require an understanding and ability to navigate unique technical, regulatory and financial challenges.

In California, Choudri has worked with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to develop a tunnel mobility solution that will shuttle passengers between the Ontario Airport and the future Brightline West terminus in Rancho Cucamonga.

Earlier in his career, Choudri spent over a decade working on high-speed train technology and train control systems in France and Spain, giving him deeper knowledge and understanding of complex projects and train systems.