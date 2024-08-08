Letting Go of Limiting Beliefs Through Art: Fay Kreitenberg’s Voyage to Finding Inspiration in Interior Design

Fay Kreitenberg, the founder and CEO of KAY Design Group, views the world through an artistic lens, harnessing her unique perspective to curate captivating and unique designs.

New York, NY , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are infinite ways to describe the world, and each person views it through their own unique lens. To most, it’s a constant sequence of numbers, methods, and repetitive movements, and to few, it’s a place where vibrant colors, stimulating visuals, thought-provoking shapes, and invigorating sounds come together in a beautiful, vigorous dance.

For Fay Kreitenberg, founder and CEO of KAY Design Group, inspiration lurks around every corner, art is everywhere, and creativity is limitless. At KAY Design Group, Fay transforms the inspiring energy that flows through her veins into sophisticated designs, luxurious spaces, and functional concepts that evoke bespoke feelings and experiences.

A testament to Fay’s resilience, at only 26 years old, the young, innovative entrepreneur has been successfully realizing her extraordinary vision through KAY Design group for five years. After pivoting from the medical/science-based academia world to starting a deluxe boutique decor and architecture firm, Fay’s journey from one extreme to another is a powerful exhibition of overcoming challenges with impressive strength of character.

“I always wanted to be a neuro oncologist as it was a subject I closely related to in my early childhood, it was as simple as that. But life just loves to mock those who plan, doesn’t it? When I least expected it, a torrid storm shook everything I’ve learned and known, redirecting my goals, objectives, and aspirations,” shares Fay. “My husband, who at the time was in construction, was the first to see something in me that I wasn’t yet aware of. He continuously told me that the way I view the world is different, and now, after five years of running a business, I can finally understand what he meant.”

Those who see artistic potential hiding in tiny crevasses, lingering in the air, and contained in the smallest of details, often find that ingenuity lies in simplicity. ‘Activational design,’ two words that encompass the core of KAY Design Group, have become sacred for Fay, fortifying her skills, propelling innovation, and defining her strategy. “Activational design has an intentional energy behind it that is clear to the receiver,” adds Fay.

From ground-up development to luxury renovations, KAY Design Group exposed office spaces, retail, hospitality, healthcare, multi-family developments, restaurants, and high-end residential properties globally to the unparalleled impact of activational design. While Fay’s reach extends to multiple industries, addressing distinct, often polarizing needs, each client and each business experiences the power of KAY Design Group’s approach every step of the way.

When Fay shouts ‘activational design,’ all norms and boundaries crumble, unveiling the limitless potential of creativity and translating into a crystal-clear vision in Fay’s mind. To externalize profound concepts that transcend mirror aesthetics and effortlessly shape clients’ emotions, the forward-thinking designer begins the process by asking the straightforward yet essential question: “How do you want people to feel in this space?”

As an instance of Fay’s strategy, her logic, and how it manifests in the space, the founder of KAY Design Group alludes to designing a nightclub bustling with customers enchanting the dancefloor with seductive moves under the blinding lights. In this dynamic design, through keyword activation, Fay can create a project revolving around one term that encapsulates the essence of the space: movement. From designing the walls, incorporating overlapping layers of curtains cut under various angles, enabling persistent airflow, and installing chairs that rotate, setting coats of tassels into motion with each provocative swerve, Fay ensures the subliminal message of ‘movement’ reaches every customer’s subconscious mind.

Through the ups and downs of being a young entrepreneur, Fay's unwavering commitment, hard work, and grit helped her overcome all challenges. Limiting beliefs that stemmed mostly from her age posed one of the most difficult hurdles for Fay to face. “No matter how talented you are, when you’re a 22-year-old designer, people question your knowledge and skills. At 26, I can confidently say I no longer have these limiting beliefs, and I’ve freed myself of all the insecurity within. Whenever someone asks, ‘How did you make it?’ I simply say I’ve worked harder than ever thought I could,” Fay recaps.

‘I’m too young,’ ‘It will take too long,’ and ‘I don’t have the right schooling’ to Fay are mere doubts that can and will be crushed eventually. “The difference between sheer dreamers and those who make it is the core belief that if you just keep going, give it everything you’ve got, and believe it’s possible, you will achieve what you desire. The fact that I’ve succeeded, outrunning many giant corporations and experienced designers, defies logic. But it happened. And to me, it’s just the beginning,” adds Fay.

For Fay, interior design, decor, and architecture were a solace amidst a turbulent world, allowing her unique personality to shine. As she emphasizes, the route of monotony and boredom is not one she’d ever take and KAY Design Group fulfills her constant curiosity, teaches her fresh perspectives, and sparks the desire to invent, discover, and keep an open mind. The key lies in channeling one’s unique energy into productivity, relentlessly pursuing ventures that satisfy the urge of wanting to improve. Through luxurious designs, curating sophisticated spaces, and choreographing shapes, colors, and textures, Fay found an outlet that makes her attention to detail shimmer.

“I’m just so obsessed with art. I see creative potential everywhere. Some people think it makes me obsessive, but I’ve chosen to embrace the eccentricity. Every detail, moving the sofa a few inches back or forward, angling a camera shot, or planning the position of light fixtures that dim the space with specific shadows, matters to me,” explains Fay. “Some may call it perfectionism, I call it art and wear my perfectionist badge with pride. People should never let norms overshadow their uniqueness. I believe embracing the unusual parts of yourself is a form of artistry in itself, and it’s the only way to become the version of yourself that will enable you to thrive.”

Media Contact:

Name: Fay Kreitenberg

Email: fay@kaydesigngroup.com



