Vasion and Carahsoft Partner to Make Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Platform Available to Government Agencies

Public Sector Now Able to Access Fully Integrated Automation Platform

ST. GEORGE, Utah and RESTON, Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasion, a leader in digital transformation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Vasion’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s cloud-based, SaaS automation platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to expand the availability of our cloud-based digital transformation solutions throughout the Public Sector,” said Rod Hughes, Global Vice President, Channel Sales. “IT modernization is a central concern for the Government as interactions with constituents increasingly move to virtual settings. Our platform enables agencies to improve service delivery, citizen experience and engagement.”

Vasion’s easy-to-use SaaS solution eliminates print servers and allows companies to centrally manage their whole print environment with its cutting-edge serverless print automation tool, reducing infrastructure and costs. Its cloud-based platform features native IdP integrations, Secure Release Printing and Off-Network Printing options and was designed to prioritize Zero Trust, securing all user data end-to-end. With Vasion, agencies can access flexible print options, significant cost savings and strengthened security – everything they need to increase efficiency, ensure data is secure, jump-start automation efforts and quickly adapt to an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“The Government is committed to sector-wide digital transformation initiatives,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Vasion’s fully integrated, cloud-based platform offers users the tools needed to automate their processes securely and efficiently. Through collaborating with Vasion and our reseller network, Carahsoft supports the Public Sector’s efforts to prepare for success in the digital future.”

Vasion’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or V asion@carahsoft.com; or schedule a fully customized demo of Vasion’s digital transformation solutions.

About Vasion

Vasion, formerly PrinterLogic, revolutionizes enterprise print automation with its intuitive cloud platform for content and business process management. Businesses rely on Vasion's SaaS solution for simplifying print management, capturing data and digital signatures, automating workflows, and securely managing content across all storage. Leveraging AI, OCR, and ICR, Vasion accelerates digital transformation, with robust security in a Zero Trust environment, and ongoing feature advancements for enhanced efficiency and compliance. For more information, visit www.vasion.com.

Contact

Nadia Romero

Nadia.Romero@vasion.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Open Source, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

