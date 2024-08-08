AssureCare to Showcase its Industry Leading Population Health Platform at MESC 2024

AssureCare's innovative connected care platform enables Medicaid payers to seamlessly Digitize, Optimize, and Personalize care for their members resulting in superior health outcomes

CINCINNATI, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, an innovator in population health will showcase its cutting-edge Population Health Management Platform, MedCompass®, at The Medicaid Enterprise Systems Community (MESC), which will take place from August 12th to 15th in Louisville, KY.



AssureCare’s CMS-Certified MedCompass platform has helped revolutionized healthcare for over 50 million lives in the United States by digitizing, optimizing, and personalizing care for its customers. Additionally, MedCompass elevates healthcare quality and efficiency by providing the data and tools necessary to address key challenges, specifically access to care, cost of care, and quality of care. AssureCare’s platform empowers payors, providers, and pharmacies to seamlessly coordinate care, resulting in a marked increase in the quality of care and a substantial reduction in healthcare costs.

“With 1 in 5 Americans being on Medicaid, our participation in MESC is crucial as it allows us to engage with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of healthcare. At this year's event, we are excited to highlight our MedCompass solution, which is designed to address the critical needs of the Medicaid population. We believe MedCompass will be a key focus for attendees, showcasing how it can drive better health outcomes and efficiencies for Medicaid programs," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare.

MedCompass helps transform healthcare delivery for its customers with features that support whole-person care. MedCompass features that drive value are:

AssureCare Leadership to Speak on Health IT and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH)

AssureCare CEO Dr. Yousuf Ahmad and EVP of Strategy, Growth, and Innovation Mayur Yermaneni are set to deliver an insightful presentation titled "Harnessing Health Information Technology: Integrating Social Determinants of Health for Improved Medicaid Outcomes." This engaging session will take place on August 14th at 4:15 p.m. during MESC, where they will share strategies and innovations aimed at transforming Medicaid outcomes through advanced health IT solutions.

Discover the power of AssureCare’s Population Health Management platform, MedCompass at the 2024 MESC conference. Don’t miss the chance to visit AssureCare at booth #309.

About MESC 2024

The Medicaid Enterprise Systems Community is a national community for state, federal and private sector individuals to exchange ideas related to Medicaid systems and health policy affected by those systems. Each year, it culminates in the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities.

