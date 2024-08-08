Performance to Celebrate the National Day and the Haojiang Moonlight Night – Dance Drama “Wing Chun” to be staged in Macao

MACAU, August 8 - In order to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day with the public, the “Performance to Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China and the Haojiang Moonlight Night” – Dance Drama “Wing Chun” will be held on 13 and 14 September, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Tickets are on sale from 11 August (Sunday).

Produced and presented by Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, the dance drama “Wing Chun” recreates the production process of the film of the same name, relating the story of “Master Yip” who left his hometown and walked the streets full of martial arts clubs led by martial arts masters, holding a plaque engraved with “Wing Chun Tong”, with the hope of introducing “Wing Chun” to more people. Highlighting the perseverance of Chinese people with a rich storyline, this drama is a heroic story that pays tribute to ordinary people.

With the combination of the national intangible cultural heritage and folk culture of Lingnan region, “Wing Chun” is innovatively developed based on the two intangible cultural heritage items, “Wing Chun”, and “Gambiered Guangdong silk”. In the dance drama “Wing Chun”, movements of five schools of martial arts, namely Wing Chun, Southern Praying Mantis, Baguazhang, Bajiquan, and Tai Chi, are presented, precisely interpreting the essence of martial arts through dance routines and showcasing the harmony between strength and flexibility of Kungfu. Meanwhile, the performance costumes are made of Gambiered Guangdong silk, which is a national intangible cultural heritage item dedicated to Guangdong, giving the audience an impressive visual experience through the performers’ movements and manifesting the distinct Lingnan culture from the inside out. The dance drama received high acclaim and ticket sales reached a satisfactory result since its launch, drawing an overwhelming response in the national performing arts market.

The dance drama “Wing Chun” is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao Special Administrative Region Government, co-organized by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government, Shenzhen International Cultural Exchange Association, and Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and supported by Sands China Limited. Tickets are on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am this Sunday, priced at MOP800, MOP600, MOP400 and MOP200. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount during the ticketing period. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.

For more information about the show, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or“IC Art” page on Facebook, or the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.