Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents by Huang Tingjian to be held at Tap Seac Gallery

MACAU, August 8 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portugues acronym) of the Macao SAR Government and the People’s Government of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, People’s Republic of China and coordinated by the Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, Red Genes and Cultural Heritage Development Centre of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province; and Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall of Jiangxi Province (Xiushui County Museum), “The Way of Huang Tingjian – Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents” will be inaugurated on 15 August (Thursday), at 12pm, at the Tap Seac Gallery. All are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Located at the intersection of the three provinces, namely Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei, Xiushui County boasts a profound reserve of historical and cultural heritage due to the fusion of cultures from Wu and Chu states and is the hometown of Huang Tingjian, a cultural giant from the Northern Song dynasty. Adept at both poetry and calligraphy, Huang is the founder of the Jiangxi School of Poetry and is widely acclaimed as a legendary master in the history of Chinese calligraphy for his unique style and profound knowledge. His works have had a far-reaching impact on later generations.

This exhibition features a number of calligraphic documents collected by the Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall (Xiushui County Museum), including rubbings of stele and cliff inscriptions and perfect replicas of the master’s calligraphic works, revealing the calligraphic pursuits and evolutions throughout Huang’s life. It also introduces his impressive artistic achievements and cultural connotations of the poetry, Zen, Confucianism, incense art and filial piety embodied in his calligraphy to the public.

Through this exhibition, IC hopes to strengthen the friendships, promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Jiangxi and Macao, support the rural revitalization of Xiushui County, strengthen the promotion and inheritance of Chinese traditional culture, leveraging Macao’s role as a “base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”.

“The Way of Huang Tingjian – Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents” will be held from 16 August to 15 September, at the Tap Seac Gallery. The gallery is open daily from 10am until 7pm, including public holidays. Admission is free. Guided tours will be available in Cantonese at 3pm and Mandarin at 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibition period. For more information about the exhibition, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.moor contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.