Toll Brothers Announces New Boutique Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Ashburn, Virginia

Avonmore will offer a rare opportunity to purchase a new luxury single-family home in a prestigious Ashburn location

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Avonmore, is coming soon to Ashburn, Virginia. This intimate enclave of luxury single-family homes will be in the heart of Ashburn, offering exceptional access to endless outdoor recreation and an array of upscale shopping districts and high-end restaurants. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2024.



With a boutique selection of 14 scenic home sites, Avonmore will feature modern and innovative home designs. Home buyers will be able to choose from floor plans that range up to 5,200 square feet with exceptional options for personalization. Home designs will feature front porches, open kitchens and great rooms, flex rooms, spacious primary bedroom suites, and options for 3-car garages, prep kitchens, luxury outdoor living spaces, and multi-generational living suites.





“We are thrilled to bring a new enclave of luxury homes to Ashburn with our upcoming Avonmore community,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in the D.C. Metro area. “Our Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy the exceptional location, the flexibility of our floor plans, and the unmatched Design Studio experience to create their dream home at Avonmore.”

Residents of Avonmore will enjoy a location just minutes from Goose Creek Village, Broadlands Village Center, Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, local wineries, breweries, and more. The community also provides easy access to the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, Routes 28 and 7, and Dulles International Airport.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Metro Walk at Moorefield Station and Parkside Village. For more information, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee1c237-24d9-4dd8-9700-04d74dcf4209

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ff30f28-aa61-4a86-812d-edd99356c3fa

