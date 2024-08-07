FTC Action Leads to Settlement Against Two Defendants Who Operated Business Opportunity Scheme That Took Millions from Consumers

As a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, two defendants who helped operate a sprawling business opportunity scheme known by several names, including Blueprint to Wealth, have agreed to settlements that include lifetime bans from pitching money-making and investment opportunities.

The FTC first sued Robert William Shafer and Samuel J Smith in December, 2023, alleging that the two played key roles in the Blueprint to Wealth scheme, which targeted consumers looking to build their own businesses with a program that offers essentially no value, other than commissions that come from encouraging others to join the scheme.

“The defendants bilked consumers out of their hard-earned money with false promises that they would operate lucrative online businesses on consumers’ behalf,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “As these orders make clear, the FTC will continue to go after those who promote and sell worthless business or investment opportunities with phony earnings claims.”

The scheme took millions of dollars from consumers, according to the FTC’s complaint, charging at least $3,000 and as much as $21,000, plus hundreds of dollars in additional “administrative fees,” for membership in the scheme, which nominally promised its members turnkey online businesses that would be operated on the members’ behalf. Those businesses, however, existed only to sell more supposed businesses to more consumers.

The stipulated final order settling the case against Shafer permanently bans him from telemarketing as well as from any role in selling or marketing money-making or investment opportunities. In addition, he is required to turn over cash and the contents of numerous bank accounts.

The stipulated final order setting the case against Smith permanently bans him from any role in selling or marketing money-making or investment opportunities, as well as banning him from any involvement with robocalling. Smith is required to turn over cash to the FTC under the stipulated order.

Both Shafer and Smith are subject to monetary judgements totaling more than $7.5 million, which have been partially suspended based on their inability to pay that amount. If they are found to have lied to the FTC about their financial condition, the full amount of the judgment would be immediately due.

The case against the other defendants in this case, Charles Joseph Garis, Jr. and Business Revolution Group, is ongoing.

The Commission votes approving the stipulated final orders were 5-0 for the order against Smith and 5-0 for the order against Shafer. The FTC filed the proposed orders in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

NOTE: Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.

The staff attorneys on this matter are Connell McNulty and Lauren Rivard of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.