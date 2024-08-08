Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Remy, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Frisco, Texas

The 357-unit luxury multifamily community is the company’s second to open in partnership with Equity Residential

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Equity Residential, is pleased to announce the opening of Remy. Located at 5775 Blairview Street in Frisco, Texas, this new community features 357 refined studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences. Remy’s construction commenced in 2022 and was financed by a $55.6 million construction loan from Santander Bank, N.A.



The apartment residences at Remy feature an elevated contemporary design with sophisticated features and finishes. The kitchens include islands with decorative pendant lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern flat panel cabinetry. Residents will find impeccably designed living spaces, with such features as luxury hardwood-style flooring, plush textured bedroom carpeting, and oversized closets. Each home is complete with smart home technology, including keyless entry, smart thermostats, and in-residence Wi-Fi. In addition, select residences also include private balconies, patios, or fenced-in yards.





Remy’s amenities were designed with intention, fostering a comfortable and inviting community where it’s easy to make neighborly connections. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, as well as a courtyard with grilling stations, an entertainment kitchen, hammocks, and fountains. The sky lounge and terrace offer ample space for gathering, including seating around the firepit. Inside, residents can find focus in the communal and private coworking spaces, relax in the game lounge over a game of billiards, or host a movie night in the theater room. The expansive two-story fitness center includes state-of-the-art equipment, a yoga room, and an indoor cycling area on the mezzanine. The community also features EV charging stations in the parking garage.





“We’re excited to announce the opening of Remy, Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s newest community in Frisco, and another successful project with Equity Residential,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Remy’s exceptional design, as well as its ideal location close to Frisco Square, speaks to our commitment to building elevated luxury communities in vibrant locations positioned for continued growth.”

Remy is located steps from the best of Frisco Square. Residents can explore the diverse selection of restaurants, cafes, shops, and more in this highly walkable neighborhood, as well as appealing green spaces. Those looking to commute into Dallas or experience the entertainment destinations of the greater metropolitan area can do so with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.

“From its refined apartment homes to its versatile suite of amenities, Remy raises the bar for luxury living in Frisco,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region. “Residents will experience an exceptional community close to the best of this fast-growing neighborhood, with the major attractions of Dallas within reach.”

Remy is one of three new communities opening in Texas this year as part of a strategic development partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. For more information about Remy, visit RemyFrisco.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14815213-3739-4ca5-a74d-22ebe025adca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c89c04f7-28c4-4ec3-b00f-f4df071ae20c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d356fabd-22c0-4ae7-8182-dae0cee6c5f4

