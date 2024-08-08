Innovatech Investment Education Foundation: New Initiatives Led by Bertram Charlton

New Orleans, LA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovatech Investment Education Foundation is excited to announce a series of new initiatives aimed at bolstering investor education and support. The Foundation has been dedicated to advancing financial literacy and investment skills, with a focus on global account investments and fraud detection.



Founded by Bertram Charlton, a veteran in the financial industry, Innovatech Investment Education Foundation operates as a private entity committed to delivering professional educational services. Its mission is to equip investors with the knowledge required for secure and substantial wealth growth.

Enhanced Training for Investment Education Personnel

To ensure that educational staff remain at the forefront of industry knowledge, the Foundation will offer updated training programs covering financial markets, investment strategies, and risk management. Industry experts will be invited to conduct lectures and share practical insights. Personnel will also have opportunities to attend industry conferences and forums to broaden their professional networks and learn about advanced practices.

Expanded Investment Education Activities



In response to the diverse needs of investors, Innovatech Investment Education Foundation is enhancing its educational activities:

Online Activities:



Live Courses: Senior experts will conduct live sessions to provide in-depth investment knowledge and skills.

Online Salons: Interactive discussions will feature investors and experts sharing their strategies and experiences.

Offline Activities:

Investment Education Lectures: On-site lectures by leading experts will delve into investment concepts.

Investment Salons: Face-to-face discussions will allow investors and experts to exchange insights.

Investor Experience Days: Investors will have the opportunity to visit the Foundation, interact with the AI education system, and engage directly with experts.

Anticipated Outcomes

The Foundation anticipates the following outcomes from these initiatives:

Increased Awareness: Enhanced recognition of the Foundation’s services through educational activities.

Improved Skills: Development of better investment practices and skills among investors.

Broadened Influence: Expanded reach and influence through effective branding and marketing.

Positive Practices: Promotion of sound investment practices and fraud prevention, meeting SEC rating criteria.

Looking Ahead

Innovatech Investment Education Foundation aims to:

Lead the Industry: Continue expanding and improving services to become the leading investment education entity in the country.

Go Global: Establish international branches to offer educational services worldwide.

Innovate with Technology: Utilize AI and big data to enhance service models and provide personalized educational experiences.

With a dedicated team and advanced technology, Innovatech Investment Education Foundation is positioned to be a trusted partner for investors, supporting their journey to financial success.





Grace Miller Innovatech Investment Education Foundation contact(at)intelligentech.com www.intelligentech.com