Iowa Court of Appeals Elects Tabor as Chief Judge

The Iowa Court of Appeals has elected Mary Tabor, Des Moines, as chief judge. Chief Judge Tabor has served on the court of appeals since 2010. She is the eleventh chief judge since the state legislature established the Iowa Court of Appeals in 1976. She replaces Chief Judge Thomas Bower, who recently retired.

"Serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals has been my great honor”. Chief Judge Tabor said. “Our judges and staff are dedicated to doing justice for the people of Iowa. And I’m truly grateful for the chance to continue contributing to that important work as chief judge.”

Chief Judge Tabor was born in Maquoketa and raised on her family's farm in Jackson County. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1985. She graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1991.

Judge Tabor worked as a staff attorney in the Office of General Counsel for the Federal Election Commission in Washington, D.C. from 1991 to 1993. She joined the Iowa Attorney General's Office in 1993 and served as director of the Criminal Appeals Division from 1999 to 2010.

Judge Tabor is a member of the Polk County Bar Association, the Iowa State Bar Association, Iowa Judges Association, American Law Institute, Blackstone Inn of Court, Iowa Organization of Women Attorneys and Polk County Women Attorneys. Judge Tabor is married and has two sons and one daughter.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is a nine-member, intermediate appellate court. It reviews appeals from trial court decisions that the supreme court has transferred to the court of appeals. A decision of the Iowa Court of Appeals is final unless reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court on grant of further review.

In addition to day-to-day judicial duties, the Chief Judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals supervises the business of the court, presides when present at a session of the court, and serves on the judicial council. Chief Judge Tabor will carry these duties and continue to review cases and author opinions.

Previous Chief Judges of the Iowa Court of Appeals

1976-1978 Chief Judge Robert Allbee

1978-1994 Chief Judge Leo Oxberger

1994-1996 Chief Judge Allen Donielson

1996 Chief Judge Rosemary Sackett

1997 Chief Judge Albert Habhab

1997-1998 Chief Justice Mark Cady

1999-2012 Chief Judge Rosemary Sackett

2012-2013 Chief Judge Larry J. Eisenhauer

2013-2019 Chief Judge David Danilson

2019 Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel

2019-2024 Chief Judge Thomas Bower