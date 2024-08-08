Submit Release
St. Albans barracks/ Violation of Conditions, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 24A2004449

 

TROOPER: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

 

STATION: St. Albans

 

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: August 2nd, 2024 

 

LOCATION: St. Albans, VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Justice

 

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Lawder

 

AGE: 24

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 2, 2024, A Detective from the Vermont State Police- St. Albans Barracks was notified that Skylar Lawder (24) was  violating his  conditions of release by contacting his victim. These conditions are from from a previous sexual assault arrest from April 2024. A Trooper and two (2) Detectives located Lawder at Burton Island State Park in St. Albans, VT. While attempting to take Lawder into custody, Lawder attempted to destroy evidence and resisted arrest. No one was injured during this incident. 


Lawder was transported back to the St. Albans barracks without further issue. Lawder was held without bail on the pending sexual assault charge and was held on  $10,000.00 bail for resisting arrest and the obstruction of Justice charge. This was the fourth (4th) time Lawder had been arrest for violating his conditions of release.


Vermont State Police were assisted getting to and from Burton Island State Park by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: August 7th, 2024 at 1300 hours


Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

