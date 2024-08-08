Graphiant Named Finalist in Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards for Outstanding Use Case in Networked Edge

Recognition Highlights Graphiant's Innovative Edge Services and Collaboration with Rampart CIO to Enhance Municipal Connectivity and Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant , a provider of next-generation network services, announced today it has been named a finalist in Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards 2024 for Outstanding Use Case in the Networked Edge category. For two decades, the Leading Lights has been Light Reading's way of recognizing the innovation, technical and market achievements of the rapidly changing global communications industry.

“Graphiant is revolutionizing enterprise networking by replacing outdated technologies with a more efficient, scalable, secure, and cost-effective alternative. We are honored to be named a finalist for Light Reading’s Leading Lights Awards,” said Khalid Raza, CEO of Graphiant. “This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in networking solutions. Our networking platform goes beyond Network-as-a-Service and offers enterprises an unmatched combination of performance, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. We take pride in transforming how networks are built worldwide.”

This recognition acknowledges the collaborative work between Rampart CIO, a municipal cybersecurity consulting firm, and Graphiant Network Edge to enhance connectivity, increase agility, and provide cost savings to a South Carolina municipality.

As detailed in the case study , Graphiant worked with Rampart CIO to deploy a Graphiant Edge platform at remote locations and established access points. This enabled officers to seamlessly upload data without returning to the city core. This innovative approach enhanced data security and optimized operational efficiency, allowing officers to remain in their deployment areas and fulfill their missions uninterrupted.

“It’s hard to see our NaaS model as anything but a win-win-win,” said Larry Thompson, Co-Founder, Rampart CIO. “The municipality can take advantage of new technologies to empower mobile officers while strengthening ties with local communities. Local residents get a more consistent law enforcement presence where they need it. Meanwhile, our own IT and security staff can keep the client securely connected and compliant with far less effort and cost.”

Learn more about Graphiant:

Read Launch Day by CEO, Khalid Raza

Watch Video: Graphiant Edge Demo

Rampart CIO case study video

Read Futuriom Leadership Brief: A New Approach to High Performance Hybrid Cloud Network

Read blog: Graphiant delivers the best of MPLS and SD-WAN

Visit Graphiant’s LinkedIn

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com .

Graphiant Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

www.hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888