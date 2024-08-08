Association of Corporate Counsel Launches New Well-being Toolkit for In-house Lawyers

Offers proactive strategies for leading and managing stronger, healthier teams.

Washington, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association for in-house counsel, today launched the ACC Well-being Toolkit for In-house Lawyers. It offers practical strategies for in-house lawyers to support their well-being and foster wellness within their team and their organization.

The toolkit features resources and feedback from ACC members internationally and the American Counseling Association (ACA) on core aspects of well-being, such as work-life balance, time management, seeking help when needed, and leading with a focus on others’ well-being.

In-house counsel globally are often under significant pressure and stress as they help their organizations navigate an increasingly complicated corporate landscape. In fact, the International Bar Association’s Wellbeing taskforce found that “one in three lawyers around the world found their work to have a negative or extremely negative impact on their well-being.” Beyond the legal department, employees’ well-being is also an important factor in companies’ employee retention.

“A consistent, comprehensive focus on well-being and mental health for in-house professionals, and all employees, has never been more important,” said Veta T. Richardson, president & CEO of ACC. “ACC’s new Well-being Toolkit provides practical strategies to help address one of the most pressing issues in the world of work today: burnout. I thank the ACC members and the American Counseling Association for contributing and helping support the in-house community around the world.”

“The demands of a fast-paced, high-stress job can take a serious toll on our mental health. I applaud ACC for creating this valuable resource for its members to help lawyers prioritize their self-care and mental well-being,” said Shawn E. Boynes, FASAE, CAE, CEO of ACA. “ACA’s mission is to advance mental health and well-being through advocacy, community, inclusion and research. We were thrilled to provide expert input and partner with ACC on the development of this toolkit, which aligns with what’s important to counselors who provide mental-health support to a broad variety of people.”

Through a series of five checklists, ACC members can unlock strategies for boosting their work-life balance, self-care techniques, and time management; for seeking help in rough times and helping others to do so; for overcoming adversity, crises, and failure; and for leading an effective team and supporting the well-being of others.

ACC members can also access the ACC Wellness resource center, and join more than 250 peers and colleagues for virtual discussions in the ACC Wellness community.

###

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dan Weber Association of Corporate Counsel 2026961557 d.weber@acc.com