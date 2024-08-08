Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departs Guam and Saipan

The USS Spruance (DDG 111) departed Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, the same day following a four-day port call.

The ships of Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG-3) had transited the Pacific Ocean prior to pulling into port. Port calls provide Sailors and Marines opportunities for volunteer projects around the islands and the opportunity to experience new cultures and take a break from the demands of being at sea.

“The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is thrilled to make our first port stop in Guam and Saipan, islands of rich history and deep ties with the United States Navy,” said Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, CSG-3. “Guam and Saipan are vital strategic hubs for the U.S. Navy, and the gracious welcome we received is indicative of our continued strong bond in the Western Pacific.”

On arrival to Guam, 20 Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Abraham Lincoln and Carrier Air Wing Nine re-united with their families on the pier for a homecoming ceremony attended by over 75 family members.

During the port visit, Sailor’s and Marines strengthened ties with local communities by giving back through multiple volunteer opportunities. Volunteer opportunities provide a positive lasting impact and give back to the community to return its hospitality. Sailors and Marines participated in a wide variety of volunteer projects including beach, pier and hiking trail clean-ups, as well as Island Girl Power, a charitable organization whose mission is to empower young Guamanian girls.

Additionally, Sailors and Marines experienced the rich natural beauty of the islands through tours organized by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) including tours, snorkeling, Jet Ski rentals, and cultural barbecues.

“The Abraham Lincoln team pursues and achieves greatness every day, and the hard work and efforts we have seen thus far on deployment are an excellent example of that,” said Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of USS Abraham Lincoln. “After a busy few weeks conducting flight operations, replenishments-at-sea, and training across the strike group, we are grateful for the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and culture of Guam on our first port call.”

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Nine, USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and USS Spruance (DDG 111) of DESRON 21.

CVW-9 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14; “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151; “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, operating the EA-18G Growler; “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye; “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 operating the MH-60S Sea Hawk; and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, operating the MH-60R Sea Hawk.

