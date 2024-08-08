USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

While in port, the ship and the 24th MEU (SOC) team will conduct a routine liberty port as well as participate in a community relations event in coordination with the Agios Stefanos Foundation.

“Our Sailors and Marines are looking forward to experiencing the culture of Cyprus, exploring the region, enjoying local cuisine, and volunteering in the community,” said Capt. Christopher Purcell, commanding officer of USS Wasp. “Port visits like this enhance our relationships with partner nations and enable us build upon shared values and experiences.”

The Republic of Cyprus is a frequent destination for U.S. Navy ships operating in the Mediterranean. In August 2023, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) visited Limassol while deployed as part of the Gerald. R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. In November of the same year, the U.S. 6th Fleet Blue Ridge-class command-and-control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Larnaca, where the combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners enjoyed liberty while forward deployed from Gaeta, Italy.

In February 2024, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) conducted their third port visit of deployment in Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus.

Limassol marks the second liberty port visit for Wasp and her crew since the ship began deployment June 1.

Wasp has been underway conducting operations in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean since early April as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG). The Wasp, along with USS New York and USS Oak Hill, the two other ships that make up the ARG, is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression.

The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring our Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.

