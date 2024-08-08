TV ONE NETWORKS ANNOUNCES TV ONE AND CLEO TV JOIN CHANNEL LINEUP ON XFINITY NOW TV

THE LAUNCH BRINGS TV ONE’S AND CLEO TV’S CATALOG OF DIVERSE ENTERTAINMENT, INCLUDING TV SHOWS, MOVIES AND MORE, TO NOW TV CUSTOMERS

Silver Spring, Md, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, TV One Networks announced TV One and CLEO TV have joined the channel lineup for Xfinity NOW TV, as part of an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast. With the addition of TV One and CLEO TV to NOW TV’s lineup of more than 100 live streaming and FAST channels, customers have an even greater selection of diverse entertainment spanning original series, movies, true crime, lifestyle, classic series, and more.



“We are excited to announce the expansion our long-standing distribution agreement with Comcast with the addition of our networks to the NOW TV channel lineup,” said Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV. “TV One and CLEO TV’s programming covers a wide range of entertainment content targeted to the Black audience, who are looking for choice and quality content that authentically reflects our diverse culture and experiences.”



Through NOW TV, subscribers can access an extensive content library from TV One, including classic series, movies, docuseries, and true crime programming created to entertain and inform viewers, including popular original series Raising Fame, Unsung, Uncensored, For My Man, and Fatal Attraction. CLEO TV’s offers original lifestyle content targeting young women of color including New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Culture Kitchen, Living by Design with Jake and Jazz as well as hit classic sitcoms like Eve and Girlfriends.



NOW TV is a $20 streaming offering available for Xfinity Internet customers. Accessible at home or on-the-go through the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, NOW TV offers access to 100+ live streaming and FAST channels and includes a subscription to Peacock Premium for no additional cost.

ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS

TV One Networks is the hub of Black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 40 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network available in 39 million homes. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, Payback, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story and Urban One Honors. CLEO TV, a lifestyle, and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today’s modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content in both original and acquired series including Boss Girl’s Guide, Culture Kitchen, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Global Gourmet, Living by Design, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc., the largest African American owned and operated multi-media company.

