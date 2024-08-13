Richmond Symphony Opens 2024-2025 Season with Strad Fest from Sept. 12-15

The Richmond Symphony's season opener, Strad Fest, is a multi-day celebration of the world’s finest and most coveted instruments

We are thrilled to launch our 2024-2025 season with Strad Fest, a true celebration of unparalleled artistry and historical richness.” — Lacey Huszcza, President & CEO, Richmond Symphony

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richmond Symphony is reaching into the STRADosphere to open the 2024-2025 season with Strad Fest, a four-day celebration of the world’s finest and most coveted instruments. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will bring together nine legendary Stradivarius violins – handcrafted between 1685-1725 by Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari – and centuries of musical history into one incredible weekend from Sept. 12-15, 2024.

Legendary luthier Antonio Stradivari crafted over 1,100 instruments, including violins renowned for their unparallelled sound. Stradivari’s “Long Pattern” violin, a masterpiece of geometric innovation, redefined the sonic possibilities of the instrument. Today, less than 650 Stradivarius violins remain, each a priceless treasure of exceptional craftsmanship, tone, and distinctive design. The Richmond Symphony will honor the legend and mystique of nine extraordinary, handcrafted Stradivarius violins during Strad Fest.

Some Strad Fest highlights include exclusive demonstrations led by world-renowned luthier Sofia Vettoria, an evening of cinematic melodies with acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and an unforgettable evening “under the stars” at the Symphony’s Season Opening concert – ExSTRADvaganza.

Details about ExSTRADvaganza and Into the STRADosphere Gala on Friday, Sept. 13: The centerpiece of Strad Fest, the evening will feature eight seasons played on eight unique Stradivarius violins. For the first time ever, Richmond Symphony’s gala will transform the Carpenter Theatre into an intimate concert hall and dining experience. A custom-built floor will elevate you above the orchestra, placing you in the heart of the music as eight Stradivarius violins fill the air. After the concert, savor a delicious Italian feast alongside renowned musicians, and discover the Richmond Symphony’s unwavering dedication to our community and youth.

The ExSTRADvaganza concert program features “The Four Seasons” of Vivaldi and Piazzolla, conducted by Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi, with each “Season” performed on a different Stradivarius violin.

Musicians and instruments in ExSTRADvaganza include:

• William Hagen playing the 1732 “Arkwright Lady Rebecca Sylvan” Stradivarius

• Julian Rhee playing the 1699 “Lady Tennant” Stradivarius violin

• Daniel Dastoor playing the 1700 “Taft” Stradivarius violin

• Emma Mainrenken playing the 1717 “Windsor-Weinstein” Stradivarius violin

Additional featured artists include:

• Annelle Gregory

• Qing Li

• Ada Williams

• Daisuke Yamamoto

Details about Cinema Serenade on Saturday, Sept. 14: Audiences will experience an enchanting evening of cinematic melodies with virtuoso violinist Itzhak Perlman, who will make a special guest appearance in the Carpenter Theatre, starting at 8pm. Under the baton of Valentina Peleggi, Perlman and the Richmond Symphony will perform John Williams’ haunting theme from Schindler’s List on Perlman’s treasured 1714 “Soil” Stradivarius. The evening’s “Cinema Serenade” also includes the moving themes from classic films such as Casablanca, Cinema Paradiso, and orchestral favorites featured but not originally written for the silver screen.

“We are thrilled to launch our 2024-2025 season with Strad Fest, a true celebration of unparalleled artistry and historical richness,” said Lacey Huszcza, President & CEO of the Richmond Symphony. “These Stradivari instruments represent not just exceptional craftsmanship, but also centuries of musical heritage that continues to inspire and move audiences today. This festival brings all of this to RVA. The thrill and excitement of hearing just one of these instruments is unbelievable, but NINE in just a matter of days – that is extraordinary. What makes them so amazing? No one really knows. It is one of the great mysteries of the live music world. We invite you to come and hear for yourself the sublime beauty and profound impact of these instruments at the Richmond Symphony’s most anticipated event of the season.”

“Strad Fest celebrates the genius of Stradivari, the legendary Italian violin maker who created some of the most refined, unique, and magical instruments ever crafted,” said Richmond Symphony Music Director Valentina Peleggi. “These mythical instruments are incredibly rare, as they are very old and almost priceless. At Strad Fest, we are bringing nine original Stradivari violins from all over the world for you to experience! It is a rare opportunity to be able to listen to, and especially to compare, the absolute marvel of these instruments, as each one of them has its own peculiar name, voice, and sound. With symphonic concerts, workshops with luthiers on-site, eight guest artists and iconic violinist Itzhak Perlman, Strad Fest is a multi-day journey you'll never forget."