Wilton Man Injured in OHRV Crash in Success

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

August 8, 2024

Success, NH – On Wednesday August 7, 2024 at approximately 2:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle ATV crash in the town of Success. Upon notification of the incident, Berlin Police, Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as James Rivard, 63, of Wilton, NH.

Due to how far away Conservation Officers were from this remote incident, they responded directly to Androscoggin Valley Hospital to meet with the patient while Berlin Police investigated the scene. After an assessment of Rivard’s injuries was conducted by emergency personnel, a decision was made to call for a helicopter to transport for Rivard to a major trauma center.

A Lifeflight of Maine helicopter responded to Androscoggin Valley Hospital’s helicopter landing pad to transport Rivard to Maine Medical Center in Portland for severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The Berlin Ambulance transported Rivard to the helicopter pad to meet the Lifeflight chopper.

After an investigation of the scene as well as witness interviews, it is believed that while travelling on 7 Boys Loop Trail in Success, Rivard, who was leading a pack of four machines, hit a washout in the trail, causing him to hit his head against his machine. It is believed that he was knocked unconscious from this blow, which caused him to lose control of his machine. The machine sped straight ahead into trees instead of making a sharp corner. Rivard was ejected from his machine and was subsequently found by members of his riding party who placed an emergency call. Rivard did not know exactly what happened after the incident.

Speed and trail conditions are considered primary factors in this incident. NH Fish and Game would like to remind operators that due to excessive rainfall in northern New Hampshire, many of its trails have washouts and it is on the operator to slow down to safely navigate these sections.

This crash is still under investigation.