First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces $1.036 Million in Grants for 366 Scholarships to Children of U.S. First Responders

Sponsors Include: Scooter Braun, Patrick Cantlay, CSX Pride In Service, Devon Energy, Ford’s Garage, Home Clean Heroes, Niagara Bottling, Rosewood Foundation, Smiling Rocks, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, Universal Music Group Nashville, and Victoria Ovis – Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, is pleased to announce that it will be providing 366 scholarship awards this year, totaling $1.036 million, to children of first responders across the nation.



In 2024, FRCF proudly awarded over $1 million in scholarships, distributing over 360 scholarships to deserving students. Notably, 16% of these scholarships were granted to first-generation college students, while over 60% supported children whose parents died or were disabled in the line of duty. Over the past five years, the FRCF Scholarships program has awarded over 1,700 scholarships and a remarkable $4.9 million, paving the way for brighter futures.

“The First Responders Children's Foundation continues to see a surge in scholarship applications, a stark reminder of the immense financial burdens faced by families within the first responder community,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children's Foundation. “With the rising costs of college and living expenses, it's becoming increasingly challenging for these families to make ends meet. That's why we're grateful to our donors and corporate sponsors for their support, which enables us to provide critical financial assistance to these deserving students. We will continue to work tirelessly to address the growing need, recognizing that the sacrifices made by first responders' families warrant our support. By helping them overcome these financial hurdles, we can ensure that these children have every opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.”

In addition to offering scholarships to children of firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, paramedics, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers, FRCF provides first responder families with bereavement grants, emergency financial hardship grants, and free mental health counseling. FRCF also has a robust community engagement program to help forge lasting relationships that build trust, inspire future first responders, and strengthen the bonds between communities and public safety agencies nationwide.

Generous supporters of the FRCF scholarship program include Scooter Braun and The Braun Foundation; Patrick Cantlay; Cradlepoint/Verizon; CSX Pride in Service; Devon Energy; Ford’s Garage; Home Clean Heroes; Niagara Bottling; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Rosewood Foundation; Smiling Rocks; T-Mobile; Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA); Universal Music Group Nashville, and Victoria Ovis – Louis Vuitton.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.