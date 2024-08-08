Canada's First Precision Health and Longevity Summit Aims to Advance Global Healthspan Research

Groundbreaking Event Set for November 16, 2024, at The Westin Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biongevity, a BioAro initiative, is proud to announce the Precision Health and Longevity Summit, happening on November 16, 2024, at The Westin Calgary. This landmark event will bring together top global experts in precision medicine, longevity research, and healthcare technology to discuss and explore the future of these critical fields. The summit is designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and practical healthcare applications, focusing on genomic medicine, gut health, biohacking, and the integration of AI technology in healthcare. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, participants will work towards establishing new healthcare standards and promoting international collaborations.



Dr. Dilpriya K. Mangat, Chief Longevity Officer at Biongevity and BioAro Inc., highlighted the summit's importance: “To advance global healthspan, making precision health services affordable and accessible is crucial. Our mission is to ensure these transformative technologies are available to everyone, no matter their location or financial situation. By fostering global collaborations, we aim to democratize access to advanced health solutions and enhance outcomes worldwide.”

Ms. Raman Kapoor, Registered Dietitian and Chief HealthSpan Officer at Biongevity, remarked: “Personalized nutrition and health strategies play a vital role in promoting longevity. This summit offers a unique opportunity to explore and share how customized approaches can profoundly impact individual health and well-being. We are committed to ensuring these advancements reach every corner of the globe.”



Hon. Leela Aheer, a leading advocate for healthcare accessibility, stated, “Affordable precision health services are not just a need but a fundamental right. The summit is a crucial moment for creating partnerships that will broaden access to these services globally. By collaborating internationally, we can address health disparities and work towards a future where advanced healthcare is universally available.”

The first-ever precision health and longevity summit will go beyond expert presentations by offering a distinctive platform for networking and collaboration, including a poster competition and a startup showcase. This element of the event underscores Biongevity's dedication to fostering emerging technologies and innovative solutions in health and biotech. Startups will showcase their latest advancements, from AI-driven diagnostics to novel therapeutic interventions, paving the way for the next generation of healthcare technologies.

The summit's comprehensive agenda includes sessions on innovations in genomic medicine and personalized healthcare, emphasizing the potential of tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles. Discussions will also cover the crucial role of the microbiome and nutrition in enhancing longevity. This gathering aims not only to share knowledge but also to foster the development of new treatment strategies, ultimately enhancing global health outcomes and establishing a new standard in precision health.

Biongevity, a BioAro initiative, is dedicated to advancing precision health and longevity on a global scale. As a leader in the field, Biongevity focuses on integrating innovative health technologies and research to enhance healthspan and well-being worldwide. BioAro Inc., the parent organization of Biongevity, is at the forefront of precision medicine and longevity research, committed to translating scientific discoveries into practical health solutions. With a strong emphasis on research and collaboration, BioAro aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for diverse populations.

For more information about the Precision Health and Longevity Summit and to register, please visit Biongevity's official website.

We encourage healthcare professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to enrich the event with their unique perspectives and invaluable input.

Please email prsareen@bioaro.com or call 587-721-2222.

